Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. There were a number of big performances on the week with a ton of Oklahoma pledges having big moments including some multi-touchdown efforts in playoff opening wins.

The Skinny: North Kansas City (5-6) ended their season in the second round of the Mo. Class 5 playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Arnold is getting rolling in the playoffs going 16-22 for 230 yards and two touchdowns (25, 29) in Guyer's 42-7 win over Flower Mound Marcus. He also had 18 carries for 36 yards and a pair of one-yard scores. Next Week: Guyer (11-0) is meeting Highland Park in the second round of the Texas 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango shook off a little rust after a week off but downed Harrison 42-13. Next Week: Durango (10-1) is meeting George Washington in the quarterfinals of the Colorado class 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Rickards and Brown ran into a buzzsaw and undefeated Pine Forest downed them 35-15. Next Week: Rickards (4-7) ended their season in the first round of the Florida 3S playoffs.

The Skinny: Carter had a solid night as Catholic downed King 47-12. Carter had six tackles (five solo) on the night. Next Week: Catholic (9-1) is hosting St. Petersburg Lakewood in the second round of the Florida 2M playoffs.

The Skinny: Evans and Judson got the Rockets first playoff win since 2019 with Evans having six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns while Judson downed Churchill 42-5. Next Week: Judson (5-6) is meeting Austin Vandergrift in the second round of the Texas 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North's keeps rolling in their pursuit of a state title, this time winning in a slog of a game that saw less than 300 yards of total offense combined for the two teams as North downed Nixa 24-10. North had some success on the ground averaging over four yards per carry. Next Week: North (11-1) is meeting De Smet Jesuit in the semifinals of the Mo. Class 6 playoffs.



The Skinny: Hicks had his biggest night of the year with 29 carries for 205 yards but it wasn't quite enough as Ryan was downed by Red Oak 29-28. Next Week: Ryan (6-4) ended their season in the first Round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun finished their season undefeated with a 54-20 demolition of Wyoming Seminary. Next Week: Hun ended their season at 9-0.

The Skinny: Johnson and Mustang had a bye week in the first round of the playoffs.

Next Week: Mustang (9-2) is meeting Jenks in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 6A-1 playoffs.

The Skinny: Osceola kept their winning streak alive downing Deland 30-28 in a real dogfight. Next Week: Osceola (8-3) is hosting Treasure Coast in the second round of the Florida 4S state playoffs.

The Skinny: In one of the biggest battles in the state of Oklahoma's opening night of playoffs McCarty helped the Buffs to a tough road win at Collinsville 27-14. On the night he had 18 carries for 130 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion. He also had nine tackles on defense. Next Week: McAlester (9-2) is meeting Piedmont in the second round of the Oklahoma 5A playoffs. WEEK 12 MVP

The Skinny: Bergan (6-4) ended their season in the first round of the NSAA state football championships. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall got out of the first round by the skin of their teeth with a 48-47 win over Marshall. Omosigho had three catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Next Week: Crandall (9-2) is meeting Midlothian Heritage in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Mount Si ended their season at 4-5. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Langham Creek ended their season at 5-5. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti had the week off. Next Week: IMG (7-1) is traveling to Baltimore (Mary.) St. Frances Academy.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who crushed Hilbriten 56-7. Next Week: West Charlotte (7-5) is traveling to Kings Mountain in the third round of the North Carolina 3A playoffs.

The Skinny: Vickers and Munroe ran into a second straight juggernaut and fell to undefeated Trinity Christian Academy 54-21. Vickers and his secondary held recent LSU quarterback commit Collin Hurley to just 50-percent passing but clearly it wasn't enough. Next Week: Munroe (4-6) is traveling to St. John Paul II in the Florida 1S state playoffs.