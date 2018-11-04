Oklahoma's commitments are nearing, or have already started, their playoff runs and one of the group's best hopes to bring home a state title, Drew Sanders, had a huge night for the Denton Ryan Raiders. But he had plenty of competition for this week's MVP of Future Sooners as Derek Green, Marcus Hicks, and Jonathan Perkins all showed hopes of helping the Sooner defense in the near future.

The Skinny: Sunnyvale is seeking only it's third undefeated regular season in school history - each has come in the last five years - thanks to a 42-7 dismantling of Dallas Lincoln. On the night Sunnyvale was very workmanlike with just 329-yards of total offense. Next Week: Sunnyvale (8-0) is hosting Farmersville on Friday.

The Skinny: Lewisville did all they could to hold Bridges down and did a solid job, holding him to six catches for 63-yards and a 6-yard touchdown along with three carries for 13-yards in a 27-21 loss for Hebron. Next Week: Hebron (5-4) is hosting Irving on Friday.

The Skinny: Davis and Aquinas, for the ninth time this year held an opponent to no more than six points as they crushed Miramar 48-6. On the night Davis had a 61-yard pick six that put Aquinas up 27-0. Next Week: Aquinas (9-1) opens the Florida class 7A playoffs this week.

The Skinny: Green and Southwest-Onslow just kept rolling with a 49-0 win over Heide Trask. Green himself had a big night with 11 tackles (five solo) and four tackles for loss. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (8-2) is traveling to Heide Trask on Friday.

The Skinny: Green-Warren helped his team to their first playoff win, 44-6 over Valencia. Next Week: Mater Dei (8-2) is facing Mission Viejo in the second round of the CIF division one Southern Section playoffs.

The Skinny: Henderson, who had said he'd be back this week, still wasn't able to make his return. But still the Tigers managed a 68-24 win over Ft. Bend Kempner. Next Week: Travis (7-2) is hosting Ft. Bend Bush on Friday.

The Skinny: Northwest opened their playoff run in a big way with a 56-21 win over Emporia. On the night Hicks had five tackles (three solo) and two tackles for loss and two passes defended. Next Week: Northwest (10-0) is facing Bishop Carroll in the quarterfinals of the Kansas 5A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: In his first game as a Sooner commitment Huff helped Buford to a 45-3 win over Clarke Central. Huff was part of a secondary that allowed Clark Central to go just 3-14 passing. Next Week: Buford (8-2) is preparing for the opening of the Georgia state playoffs.

The Skinny: Butler came up just short against Iowa Western, losing 19-14 on a late touchdown. Jones had six tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup. Next Week: Butler C.C. (7-3) is hosting Iowa Western C.C. on Sat., Nov. 3.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach had the week off. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (9-1) is facing Davie Western in the first round of the Florida high school playoffs.

The Skinny: Millwood is cruising into the playoffs with a 47-6 win over Stratford. Next Week: Millwood (10-0) is hosting Dickson in the first round of the Oklahoma 2A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: McLellan was held out for the second straight week but Aledo continues to roll, to the tune of consecutive win No. 82 for the Bearcats, downing Joshua 58-14. Next Week: Aledo (10-0) is hosting Arlington Seguin on Friday.

The Skinny: Morris and Bush have been losing some tight ones in the second half of the season and that continued with a 28-27 loss to Ft. Bend Austin over the weekend. On the night Morris had 10 tackles, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and, to his great dismay, a dropped pick six. Next Week: Bush (5-4) is traveling to Ft. Bend Travis on Friday.

The Skinny: Ndoma-Ogar and his Allen offensive line put together one of their most dominant performances of a dominating 2018 season. In a game that Allen topped Prosper 54-21 the Eagles offense rushed for 467-yards to the tun of 8.2-yards per carry. Next Week: Allen (9-0) is hosting Plano West on Thursday, Nov. 8.

The Skinny: Perkins opened the playoffs in a huge way with 24 tackles (13 solo) in his team's 39-7 win over Paloma Valley. Next Week: Cajon (10-1) is traveling to Paraclete second round of the CIF division three Southern Section playoffs.

The Skinny: Rattler has been suspended for the season but his team still managed a playoff opening 38-17 win over Desert Ridge. Next Week: Pinnacle (10-1) is facing Red Mountain in the first round of the Arizona 6A state playoffs.

The Skinny: Roberson's season has come to an end after knee surgery was deemed necessary. Meanwhile his teammates had a dominant 51-7 win over Ft. Bend Willowridge. Next Week: Manvel (7-2) is hosting Waltrip on Sat., Nov. 3.

The Skinny: Sanders may have had his biggest game of the year making big contributions on both sides of the ball in Ryan's 52-14 win over Grapevine. He went 2-2 for 16-yards passing and a two-yard touchdown pass, he also had five carries for 64-yards, and two receptions for 21-yards. On defense he had nine solo tackles and a 35-yard pick six for the Raiders. Next Week: Ryan (9-0) is hosting Birdviille on Friday. WEEK 10 MVP

The Skinny: Stogner and Prestonwood picked up their first loss of the season after starting out up 20-0 and then watching Bishop Lynch score 36-straight points. Stogner had a solid night with seven receptions for 98-yards including a 19-yard touchdown but it wasn't enough as Bishop Lynch shocked Prestonwood 50-40. Next Week: Prestonwood (8-1) is hosting Bishop Dunne on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington helped his Oakland team swamp Rossview 49-10. On the night he had a roughly 50-yard touchdown catch. Next Week: Oakland (10-1) is hosting Hendersonville in the second round of the Tennessee 6A division one playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Wease may not be part of an offense that wants to throw the ball all over but with eight catches for 95-yards he continues to do his part for the Eagles and did so again in a 54-21 win over Prosper. Next Week: Allen (9-0) is hosting Plano West on Thursday, Nov. 8.

The Skinny: Wete and Gonzaga had a tough night, falling 34-17 to national top 10 team St. John's. Next Week: Gonzaga (7-2) is facing St. John's in the WCAC semifinals.