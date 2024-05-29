Jalon Moore withdraws from the NBA Draft and returns to Oklahoma
Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore released the following statement on Saturday, April 6th:
"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Jesus Christ, who is the center and cornerstone of my life. Without Him, this journey would not be possible.
I extend a heartfelt thanks to my family, all who have supported me, the Oklahoma staff, my teammates, and the incredible fans who have cheered us on.
With excitement and gratitude, I announce my decision to enter the NBA Draft, embracing the opportunity to pursue my lifelong dream of playing at the highest level.
I am filled with appreciation for the unwavering support of the OU fans and the entire Oklahoma community. While going through this process will provide me with incredible insight into my future, I take comfort in knowing I have a home in Norman and look forward to the cheers of Sooner Nation."
Over a month later, Moore announced that he would withdraw from the draft process and return to Oklahoma for his senior season.
Moore averaged 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 51.7% shooting from the field and 41.0% from behind the arc. Moore played and started in 31 games for the Sooners, scoring in double figures in 17 of those 31 games. He had a notable performance against Kansas State, where he notched a career-high 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds while shooting an impressive 8-11 from the field.
Moore impressed in many ways for the Sooners and was one of the better players on the team throughout the season. He showcased his athleticism, scored well at the rim, was Oklahoma’s best shot blocker, excelled defensively, and shot the ball better than expected from behind the arc. Moore also played valuable minutes at the five while primarily playing at the four.
The Birmingham, Alabama native is primed for a huge year in the SEC. Moore was able to receive feedback from scouts and NBA teams throughout this process, which will prove beneficial for him down the line.
Moore joins Cowley JUCO transfer Jeff Nwankwo and redshirt freshman Jacolb Cole as the wings on Oklahoma's 2024-25 roster. The retention of Moore was priority 1A for Porter Moser and the Sooners this offseason.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!