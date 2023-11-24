NORMAN — There was something lingering under the surface of Oklahoma's 69-45 win over TCU on Friday.

Is it possible it marks it's Jeff Lebby's final game as a member of the Sooners' coaching staff?

The OU offensive coordinator has been linked to the head coaching vacancy at Mississippi State in recent days. The program fired former coach Zach Arnett on Monday after just one season with the program. The Bulldogs are currently 5-6 on the season following a 17-7 loss to Ole Miss on Thursday.

Lebby has been repeatedly linked to Mississippi State as a serious candidate for the job, and he was asked about the rumors shortly after the Sooners' win. Lebby didn't confirm or deny his interest in the job.

"To me, there’s a time and a place for all of it," Lebby said. "(We) had great focus on today, finishing the regular season here at home today. Hopefully the chips fall in our favor (for the Big 12 championship), and we get to go play next weekend. We’ll see about that. But that’s about it."

The connections between Lebby and Mississippi State are certainly there. For one, Lebby spent two seasons at Ole Miss as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon also worked for more than 10 years at Oklahoma in a variety of athletic department roles, including deputy athletic director for external engagement and advancement from 2021-2023.

After the TCU win, OU coach Brent Venables was asked specifically about Lebby being linked to Mississippi State but didn't address it in his answer.

"I want all my guys to have opportunity," Venables said. "I’ll support them in any way I can. My charge to all the staff, all the staff is everything has its time. Some of it is not ideal time. Stay focused and locked in to what we’ve got to do, and that’s what our players deserve. Don’t be a distraction. But I’m for all my guys having opportunity to advance their careers."

Lebby has made plenty of stops during his coaching career, including Baylor, Southeastern, UCF and Victoria Memorial High School in Texas, but he's never been a head coach. This year, in his second season as the Sooners' offensive coordinator, the offense averaged 43.17 points per game, which ranks inside the top 10 nationally, as the team finished with a 10-2 regular-season record.

However, it's been a bit of a chaotic season for Lebby. The Texas native came under fire earlier in the season after he was seen with disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles, his father-in-law, on the field following a 28-11 win over SMU. He also faced scrutiny for the offensive struggles that contributed to the Sooners' back-to-back losses against Kansas and Oklahoma State, which kept the team from controlling its destiny to the Big 12 title game.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel gave Lebby a full endorsement as a potential head coach in the future.

"I’ve always believed in him," Gabriel said. "I know as coaches, the journey and wanting to be a head coach is something that I think he’s always wanted to be, as well as a bunch of coaches on our staff. But just the growth I’ve seen him make since my freshman year to now, same he’s seen with me. It’s crazy what two, three years can do.

"He's very special offensively, what he does, which he's grown in that way too, but just the man he is. I think he’s learned a bunch. I played today for a big reason for him and being able to do it again together so if that doesn't speak enough of being able to suit up and run through a brick wall for that guy, shoot, then I don't know what does."

OU receiver Jayden Gibson also spoke about the rumors.

The Sooners now await the results of the Texas-Texas Tech and OSU-BYU games to find out if they will be playing for a Big 12 title next weekend in Arlington, Texas.