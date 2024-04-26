Jocelyn Alo will go down in history as one of the greatest power hitters that diamond sports has ever seen when she hangs up her cleats for the final time.

The former Sooners' slugger left her collegiate career as the NCAA all-time leader in home runs (122), slugging percentage (.987) and total bases (761). She is also one of the most decorated players in OU softball history, and that is quite an accomplishment given the level of program Patty Gasso has built in Norman.

Alo owns OU career records for batting average (.445), on-base percentage (.557), slugging (.987), hits (343), runs (281), home runs (122), and RBIs (323), among several other statistical categories.

In 2022, Alo became the first player in Division I history to bat over .500 and hit 30-plus home runs in a season and the only player to hit 30-plus HRs in three separate seasons (2018, 2021, 2022).

On Friday, Alo will do something that no Sooner, or woman for that matter, has done before.

The two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will join the Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team known for its incredible fan engagement and entertaining style of play.