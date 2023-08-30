NORMAN — Justin Harrington wasn’t sure he’d get another chance.

After spending two seasons at Bakersfield College, Harrington transferred to Oklahoma prior to the 2020 season. After appearing in four games in 2021, Harrington abruptly entered the transfer portal.

But when Brent Venables was hired as the Sooners’ new head coach, Harrington asked for an opportunity to come back. Venables allowed him to return as a walk-on, giving him a chance to earn his way back on the team.

On Tuesday — over two years since he returned to the team — Harrington was named as a starter at the CHEETAH position heading into Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas State. He’ll also be a team captain.

It’s been a wild journey for Harrington since he came back to the Sooners, and that’s left him feeling more grateful than ever.

“One of my favorite quotes that I tell my teammates is that I know what being at home feels like during this time, and it’s not fun at all,” Harrington said. “You’re very determined, you’re very motivated when working out, but for me personally I never knew what it was going to be. I made an impulsive decision (to enter the portal), but I never knew (Venables) was going to give me another chance.

“And that’s why everyday I just have respect and love for Coach V and his staff as well as my teammates to have me come back and not give me a role, but allow me to earn my role and allow me to earn the respect and trust of my teammates. And that’s why I’m very passionate about this season.”