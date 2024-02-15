We've waited for more than a decade to see a new college football video game released on major platforms, and in 2021, EA Sports took the world by storm when it announced that it would be resurrecting the franchise that we all grew up with.

EA Sports' College Football 25 and is on track to release in the summer of 2024, meaning you can grab your controller of choice (Xbox is superior) and challenge your friends for the first time in over a decade. Your friends might be skeptical, and you may have had doubts along the way, but the game is coming.

After being delayed for a year to aid in development, EA Sports has finally started the clock on releasing its much-anticipated flagship college football game, and on Thursday they broke the internet once again.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a trailer.