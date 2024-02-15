LOOK: EA Sports drops official College Football 25 trailer
We've waited for more than a decade to see a new college football video game released on major platforms, and in 2021, EA Sports took the world by storm when it announced that it would be resurrecting the franchise that we all grew up with.
EA Sports' College Football 25 and is on track to release in the summer of 2024, meaning you can grab your controller of choice (Xbox is superior) and challenge your friends for the first time in over a decade. Your friends might be skeptical, and you may have had doubts along the way, but the game is coming.
After being delayed for a year to aid in development, EA Sports has finally started the clock on releasing its much-anticipated flagship college football game, and on Thursday they broke the internet once again.
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a trailer.
This is the moment that everyone has been waiting for, and we've finally got something visual to work with. The official Oklahoma Football social media team was excited about it too, and dug up this gem from 2011, featuring running backs coach, Demarco Murray.
One of the initial takeaways from the official game trailer was the obvious inclusion of Notre Dame, as the Irish were one of the teams thought to present issues with licensing for EA Sports, although those issues were alleviated some time ago.
Unfortunately, it's a clear oversight by EA that the "Play Like A Champion" sign was used for Notre Dame here, as everyone knows that tradition started in Norman...
Still, it was pretty awesome to see the game rendering, no matter how small. Just knowing that the game is officially set to launch is enough to make this day a special one.
The Sooners, and their arch-rivals, Texas, will be members of the SEC when the game drops in July, and we cannot wait to see how the uniforms look with those "SEC" patches on the chest.
Hang in there CFB25 fanatics, the time is near.
