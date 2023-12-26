Oklahoma receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report by On3.

Bunkley-Shelton departs the team after two years with the Sooners and just two days before the team's Alamo Bowl matchup with Arizona on Thursday. He'll have two more seasons of eligibility.

The California native spent his first two seasons with Arizona State, logging 33 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He then transferred to the Sooners prior to the 2022 season.

However, Bunkley-Shelton wasn't able to make a significant impact during his time in Norman. He appeared in 23 games across both seasons but only logged five total receptions for 57 yards. He played just 82 total snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Bunkley Shelton becomes the 15th OU player to enter the portal since it opened in December and the second wide receiver, joining DJ Graham.