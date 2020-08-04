Schools are going to use anything and everything to get an edge in recruiting. Although Oklahoma felt good, really good, about the hiring of Roy Manning to take over as cornerbacks coach in January 2019, it opened the door for skepticism.

And boy did it come. Yes, Manning was incredibly popular with his hype videos on social media, but he was taking over a fragile group for the Sooners after the previous two seasons. He was doing so while he himself did not have a lot of experience coaching at the position.

Coming over from UCLA where he was linebackers coach, he was eager for the journey ahead right from the jump.

“I’m really up for the challenge. It’s exciting,” said Manning in his introductory press conference. “In my career, I’ve coached multiple positions and think I’ve had success. I don’t shy away from challenges.”

Oh, there would be challenges in 2019 in recruiting for the 2020 class. Because whenever it felt like Manning was building a bond that could lead to a commitment, you’d start hearing how other schools were highlighting repeatedly his lack of experience at coaching the position.

There was nothing Manning could really say. He was going to have to let his coaching and his corners do the defending for him.

That happened. Parnell Motley resurrected his career as a senior at OU, while Tre Brown had a solid junior season that has expectations incredibly high in 2020.

But it didn’t really happen on the recruiting trail, at least not based on the rankings. OU closed hard to finish the early signing period with defensive backs Kendall Dennis and Joshua Eaton and time will tell if finding those guys late ended up being the right move.

Fast forward to this last month, and Manning was ready to strike. OU was ready to strike. The pieces had been put into place, time to make it happen. OU didn’t explode out of the gates after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but it lined everything up and was time for a summer charge.

The Sooners nabbed three cornerback commitments in a 28-day period to solidify its secondary group for 2021. OU could still look for one more defensive back, and that’s only because the corner situation cleared up so quickly that it will allow OU to go for one last home run.