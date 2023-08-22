Oklahoma's offensive line was, without a doubt, good enough to win more than six games in 2022. With two future draft picks in Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris at left and right tackle, the Sooners had one of the best offensive lines in the country, as has become the norm under Bill Bedenbaugh.

As one of the best developers of talent on the nation, Bedenbaugh has been one of the most consistent hitters for NFL franchises, who have come to recognize that linemen who get developed at Oklahoma are technically sound and more polished athletes than most other programs in the country. With players like Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown, Ben Powers, and now Harrison making impressions in the NFL, there's a proven track record there.

Despite that, many folks that aren't tied into the program in Norman point to the offensive line as a major question mark for the Sooners in 2023. However, if you ask the guys in the room, the expectations haven't changed.

McKade Mettauer, who is entering his second season with the Sooners after three years at California, points out that the depth at Oklahoma ensures the offensive line never falls off much.

"The thing about being at Oklahoma is you always have depth. I think we have a lot of good competitive depth here," Mettauer said during his media availability on Monday. "So having competitive stamina to be able to continue to keep your job and earn your job every week is important. I think that I was a little lax last year and it did give me the chance to be rotated a couple times, but I think this year you just have to have a different mindset being here so, like I like to say a lot, be irreplaceable, make yourself irreplaceable to where you're the rock of the O-line and they're going to have to move people around you and not move you."

Furthering his point, Mettauer feels that the 2023 edition of the OU offensive line could be even better than it was a season ago, even after losing two NFL offensive tackles. The Sooners added veterans like Walter Rouse and Caleb Shaffer during the offseason, and other players like Savion Byrd, Jake Taylor and Cayden Green have emerged as real options.

"We have the ability to be much better than last year. We can be much better than last year," Mettauer says. "The key word there is ‘can.’ We have to continue to prove ourselves every day and make sure we’re in good enough shape and taking our reps seriously every day, so we can have a standout O-line like we should. I think what’s different from last year, is our skill level is a lot different. I mean we had Anton, Wanya and Chris [Murray], those are really good guys. I think we have the same if not better skill set. They’re just in different areas for each person. We just need to prove our potential and prove what we can be."

There have been rave reviews about the offensive line at times this offseason, with Jeff Lebby being very confident about their ability to run the football in 2023. That confidence has rubbed off on Mettauer as well, who says the difference between his first and second year is night and day.

"I know for a fact, compared to last year, it’s night and day," Mettauer said. "I thought I understood it last year but now obviously being in it another year and teaching other guys. You know, the best way to learn is to teach people, I feel like. So compared to last year I know that I’m night and day.

I’ve worked a lot with guys in Dallas, trainers like Clint Anderson and people like that and I worked with (former OU lineman) Lane Johnson for a little bit on my pass pro and all that kind of stuff. Coach B said from the Florida State game (last year) to spring ball, he said I was night and day a completely different player. So I’m really working on being irreplaceable... and just a guy that we can learn on and a model of consistency for the O-line."