Michael Fasusi impressing in first spring practices: 'He's a freak'

NORMAN — As the Sooners ended their pre-practice stretches on Wednesday, the entire team huddled up in the middle of the practice field.
The player in the middle leading that huddle?
Offensive lineman Michael Fasusi.
The true freshman was tasked by Brent Venables to break down the huddle before individual drills began. Different players are often chosen to break down the huddle, but for Fasusi, it was one of his first opportunities to lead the team.
“First of all, it was really fun," Fasusi said. "I didn’t really see that coming. It was good to have that opportunity. Coach came up to me and said, ‘Hey Mike, you’re breaking it up today, man. Bring some energy.’ So in my head, I’m practicing what to say, you feel me? But at the end of the day, I know I have to come out here and bring some energy to the guys.
"The way I view that is I just want to be somebody they can trust, and that’s how I see it. At the same time, yeah, I’m breaking it down, but I want them to see me on that field with that same intensity. That’s what it really means to me: I’m the guy that you guys can trust.”
It was yet another sign that the Sooners are bringing Fasusi along with a sense of urgency.
There certainly hasn't been much hesitance with Fasusi, who has been an active part of spring practices. It's clear that Fasusi — listed at 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds — offers immediate size and athleticism to an offensive line group that statistically ranked as one of the worst units in football last season. The former five-star prospect is one of the more highly-touted prospects the Sooners have signed in recent history, and his growth this spring has been critical.
With a few offensive linemen out this spring with injuries — notably Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland — Fasusi has seen extensive reps in both scrimmages and individual drills. It's certainly been a learning curve for Fasusi, but he's found ways to help him settle in.
"It was really going home, watching that film and studying," Fasusi said. "Asking my coaches what I can do to make this better. I'm still learning. I'm not perfect at everything but at the same time I'm making sure that they know I wanna be better at it and they're really helping me with it. Same with my teammates, I go to them if I have any questions.
"That part hasn't really been too crazy, because I have the right people that have been helping me. I myself too, I know where I want to be, so putting my head in that film, working on my footwork, working on my hands, knowing what is important and just developing off of that."
His teammates have raved about his quick progress, particularly center Troy Everett.
"(The) kid’s a freak, I’ll give him that," Everett said. "Me and him lift together, kid’s a freak. Makes me feel old, but yeah, he’s a freak.”
It's been a tug of war with Fasusi. The Sooners recognize that they may need him to play meaningful snaps at tackle as soon as next season, but they also can't afford to rush his development. But to Fasusi's credit, he's been steady since arriving on campus.
"Fasusi's very patient," OU defensive end Taylor wein said. "He's a really good pass-setter. Really good in run block. He has a really high ceiling. He's gonna be a dude one day. I think right now he's stepping into a big role. He's learning a lot. We'll just see where that takes him. But the future is really bright.
"We knew Day 1. Just the way he was coming out, the energy he brings. He’s a freak of nature. This dude is ginormous, long, this dude has a really high ceiling that we just knew from Day 1. All the potential he has and the talent he has, he continues stacking days on days. Getting better. Attacking his weaknesses. So we’re really looking forward to seeing what he brings this year and what he’s already brought."
There are certainly lofty expectations for the Lewisville, Texas native ahead of a pivotal 2025 campaign. As the offensive line dealt with injuries last season, and the offense disintegrated as a whole, the Sooners finished the season tied for dead last in sacks allowed (50) and 129th in tackles for loss allowed (100). If Fasusi can continue to develop, all signs point towards him competing for playing time in the fall.
But for the next few months, Fasusi is simply focused on getting better.
"I’ve kind of just pushed out (being a five-star prospect), kind of pushed that out of my head," Fasusi said. "Ever since I came here, I was like, ‘I’m not a five-star anymore; I’m just a guy that’s trying to just play some football and be the best I can be.’ So, really just pushed that aside, making sure that doesn’t give me added pressure because I don’t feel like there’s any point in that.
"I feel like I’ve just come here to develop — my studies and my footwork — and at the same time build relationships with these guys and play some football.”
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!
Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!
Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!