Michael Fasusi impressing in first spring practices: 'He's a freak'

NORMAN — As the Sooners ended their pre-practice stretches on Wednesday, the entire team huddled up in the middle of the practice field.

The player in the middle leading that huddle?

Offensive lineman Michael Fasusi.

The true freshman was tasked by Brent Venables to break down the huddle before individual drills began. Different players are often chosen to break down the huddle, but for Fasusi, it was one of his first opportunities to lead the team.

“First of all, it was really fun," Fasusi said. "I didn’t really see that coming. It was good to have that opportunity. Coach came up to me and said, ‘Hey Mike, you’re breaking it up today, man. Bring some energy.’ So in my head, I’m practicing what to say, you feel me? But at the end of the day, I know I have to come out here and bring some energy to the guys.

"The way I view that is I just want to be somebody they can trust, and that’s how I see it. At the same time, yeah, I’m breaking it down, but I want them to see me on that field with that same intensity. That’s what it really means to me: I’m the guy that you guys can trust.”

It was yet another sign that the Sooners are bringing Fasusi along with a sense of urgency.

There certainly hasn't been much hesitance with Fasusi, who has been an active part of spring practices. It's clear that Fasusi — listed at 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds — offers immediate size and athleticism to an offensive line group that statistically ranked as one of the worst units in football last season. The former five-star prospect is one of the more highly-touted prospects the Sooners have signed in recent history, and his growth this spring has been critical.

With a few offensive linemen out this spring with injuries — notably Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland — Fasusi has seen extensive reps in both scrimmages and individual drills. It's certainly been a learning curve for Fasusi, but he's found ways to help him settle in.

"It was really going home, watching that film and studying," Fasusi said. "Asking my coaches what I can do to make this better. I'm still learning. I'm not perfect at everything but at the same time I'm making sure that they know I wanna be better at it and they're really helping me with it. Same with my teammates, I go to them if I have any questions.

"That part hasn't really been too crazy, because I have the right people that have been helping me. I myself too, I know where I want to be, so putting my head in that film, working on my footwork, working on my hands, knowing what is important and just developing off of that."