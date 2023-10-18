The answer to the first question turned out to be Gentry Williams . On the other question, the answer is yes, at least so far.

Woodi Washington's spot as one of the Sooners' starting cornerbacks was safe before the season began. The question was, could the Sooners find a consistent starter for the opposite side of the field? Could the Sooners be better in pass coverage than they were so far?

— Washington hasn't snagged an interception yet this season — he has five over the past three years — but he's still been really solid in pass coverage. He's logged 215 snaps in pass coverage, per Pro Football Focus, and the wide receiver he's covering has only been targeted 26 times. Washington has only allowed 16 receptions for 188 yards and zero touchdowns as the closest defender to a passing play. Essentially, opposing quarterbacks just aren't throwing in his direction very often. He's missed just one tackle and has a tackling grade of 86.9, which is the second most on the team. He's also played the second-most snaps of anybody on the defense. Simply put, the redshirt senior has continued his role as a rock-solid presence in the Sooners' secondary.

— It's time to brag on Williams for just a bit. The biggest thing is that he leads the team in interceptions. Against Texas, the sophomore intercepted Quinn Ewers on the second play of the game and came up with a fumble recovery later in the contest. He's played the ninth-most snaps on the defense, and he and Washington are the only two cornerbacks to appear in all six contests so far. As far as advanced stats, he's allowed just 14 receptions on 22 targets (9.4 yards per reception) as the closest defender to a passing play. His PFF season grade of 78.9 is the sixth highest on the team, and he has a coverage grade of 80.9 on the season. Before the season Brent Venables praised Williams' for his growth on and off the field, and that's come to fruition. Of course Williams can continue to improve, but there's a lot to like about what he's shown so far.

— Despite missing the last two games with an injury, Walker has proven himself as a viable option at cornerback. Here are his PFF grades: overall (81.5), rush defense (75.6), tackling (74), pass rush (71.2) and coverage (79.7). He's allowed a reception on just three of the six passes thrown near him and he's missed just one tackle. He was averaging 39 snaps per game before his injury, but fortunately Venables said he should be available against UCF. If he can stay healthy, expect Walker to have a role the rest of the way.

— His advanced stats aren't the highest on the team, but Dolby has proven he can make plays as a reserve. Look no further than the interception he nabbed against Texas. His season grade of 63.3 indicates he's been a little less impactful than the players ahead of him, but he brings much-needed depth and showed he can hold up against tougher competition.

— There hasn't been a whole lot of action outside of the top four. The true freshmen duo of Vickers and Wagoner have combined for just 52 snaps as both have struggled with injuries. Johnson has appeared in five games but played just one snap against Texas. There's no reason to be worried — all three players should play significant roles for the Sooners in the SEC.

— Overall, the Sooners' secondary has been a bit vulnerable at times. The Sooners rank 85th in passing yards allowed per game (239.2), and Ewers carved up the OU defense for 371 yards earlier this month. But the Sooners have largely made up for it by ranking second in interceptions (12) and by only surrendering six passing touchdowns. Plus, the Sooners have made tangible steps in pass coverage compared to a year ago.

MIDSEASON GRADE: B+