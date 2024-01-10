NORMAN — During the offseason, it was known that Milos Uzan would be the floor general for Oklahoma's offense in 2023-24.

In that regard, the true sophomore has taken a noticeable step up. He leads the Sooners in assists (4.14 per game), a noticeable step up from the 3.0 per game he averaged last season. He's also posted an impressive assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.23, indicating he's been great at limiting turnovers.

However, it's been a slow start for Uzan shooting the ball. After scoring 7.6 points per game on 47% shooting from the floor (6.7 attempts per game) and 41% from 3 a year ago, his numbers are down across the board — 8.5 points, 39.5% from the floor, 27.5% from 3.

But over the last two games, Uzan has found a rhythm.

It started in the non-conference finale against Monmouth, when he finished with 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting (2 of 5 from 3) to go with eight assists. But most importantly, he had his best game of the season in the 71-63 win over Iowa State on Saturday to open conference play. He scored 12 points — his second-highest outing of the season — on 5 of 9 shooting (2 of 5 from 3), four rebounds and five assists.

Over his last two games, he's averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 53% shooting.

"I’ve seen it in the last three weeks. He’s Los now," OU coach Porter Moser said during Tuesday's availability. "The ball has eyes, finding the right guys. When that happens, then your shot feels better. He’s really coming into his own with the way he’s playing. It’s amazing. He’s such a strength — of seeing the ball and the ball getting to where it goes. I just see his confidence growing and growing and that’s just a great sign for us."

Uzan finding a rhythm is encouraging with the Sooners still early in conference play. The Sooners (13-1) are ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll but they'll be tested mightily this week with back-to-back road games against TCU (8 p.m. ESPN2) on Wednesday and No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. Last season, the Sooners fell to TCU by 27 points in Fort Worth.

Most importantly Uzan and Javian McCollum continue to grow together in the back court, combining for 10 assists against Iowa State. If that continues, it bodes well for the Sooners.

"He's a great passer," McCollum said of Uzan. "He's a great leader. He can shoot the ball, he can score the ball. I learn a lot from him, he's learned a lot from me. I've learned a lot of passes from him, he's learned IQ from me. It goes both ways. He's a great player to play with.