Milos Uzan finding a rhythm ahead of Sooners' two-game road trip
NORMAN — During the offseason, it was known that Milos Uzan would be the floor general for Oklahoma's offense in 2023-24.
In that regard, the true sophomore has taken a noticeable step up. He leads the Sooners in assists (4.14 per game), a noticeable step up from the 3.0 per game he averaged last season. He's also posted an impressive assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.23, indicating he's been great at limiting turnovers.
However, it's been a slow start for Uzan shooting the ball. After scoring 7.6 points per game on 47% shooting from the floor (6.7 attempts per game) and 41% from 3 a year ago, his numbers are down across the board — 8.5 points, 39.5% from the floor, 27.5% from 3.
But over the last two games, Uzan has found a rhythm.
It started in the non-conference finale against Monmouth, when he finished with 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting (2 of 5 from 3) to go with eight assists. But most importantly, he had his best game of the season in the 71-63 win over Iowa State on Saturday to open conference play. He scored 12 points — his second-highest outing of the season — on 5 of 9 shooting (2 of 5 from 3), four rebounds and five assists.
Over his last two games, he's averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 53% shooting.
"I’ve seen it in the last three weeks. He’s Los now," OU coach Porter Moser said during Tuesday's availability. "The ball has eyes, finding the right guys. When that happens, then your shot feels better. He’s really coming into his own with the way he’s playing. It’s amazing. He’s such a strength — of seeing the ball and the ball getting to where it goes. I just see his confidence growing and growing and that’s just a great sign for us."
Uzan finding a rhythm is encouraging with the Sooners still early in conference play. The Sooners (13-1) are ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll but they'll be tested mightily this week with back-to-back road games against TCU (8 p.m. ESPN2) on Wednesday and No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. Last season, the Sooners fell to TCU by 27 points in Fort Worth.
Most importantly Uzan and Javian McCollum continue to grow together in the back court, combining for 10 assists against Iowa State. If that continues, it bodes well for the Sooners.
"He's a great passer," McCollum said of Uzan. "He's a great leader. He can shoot the ball, he can score the ball. I learn a lot from him, he's learned a lot from me. I've learned a lot of passes from him, he's learned IQ from me. It goes both ways. He's a great player to play with.
TCU scouting report
It's been an uneven season so far for TCU. The Horned Frogs lost to Clemson and Nevada at home before narrowly losing to No. 3 Kansas last weekend, 83-81.
However, they still certainly pose a challenge. They rank third in the Big 12 in scoring (85.4 points per game), fourth in field-goal percentage (49.7%) and third in free throw attempts. They also force a lot of turnovers, ranking third in takeaways per game (17.0).
The Horned Frogs do struggle beyond the arc, ranking dead last in the conference in 3-point makes and 11th in 3-point percentage. They also haven't been a great defensive team, ranking 11th in opponent points per game (67.6).
Moser expects it to be a fun game.
"They’re just an old, physical team," Moser said. "It’s very similar to Iowa State. We got to take care of the ball, and we got to win the battle on the glass, and we also got to win the battle at the foul line. They draw fouls really well. When they get to that foul line a ton, they usually are winning.
"I think TCU is, they’re a team that can make a huge run in this. I’ll say that a lot this year with the teams we play. I felt that way about Iowa State. When you have veterans, length, (athletic) ability, extremely well-coached, they got a lot — they got it all. There hasn’t been one other word about anything but TCU as it should be. We’re playing a team that’s going to end up — they’re a top 25 team, they’re an NCAA Tournament team — and that’s been our focus is that. I do think we’ve got to handle the pressure too. There last year, we didn’t handle the press. This year, or here, we handled the press, so we’ve got to handle their length and the press as well."