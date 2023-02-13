Moser didn’t hold back when asked by SoonerScoop.com about the reports last week about there being mutual interest between Moser and Notre Dame to make it come together.

That happened to coincide with the reports of not only Notre Dame having interest in Moser, but that Moser and his camp were doing everything they could to try to make it happen.

Things have been rough for the Sooners lately. After what felt like a foundational 93-69 win against then-No. 2 Alabama two weeks ago, OU has gone backwards. Completely backwards, going 0-4 and losing all games by double-digits.

“I have no interest. I’ve not pursued it, nor do I have any interest,” Moser said. “Oklahoma is my home. The Sooners are my home.”

He didn’t avoid the question. He didn’t tiptoe around it. He gave a two-minute, passionate response as to why he has zero plans on leaving Norman anytime soon.

It hasn’t been the smoothest transition for Moser, going to OU from Loyola (Chicago). These first two seasons have had as many downs as the ups. That’s why it was so easy for a lot of people to connect the dots about Moser going back to his Catholic roots when it was revealed Mike Brey would not be coming back to coach the Irish next season.

But Moser said he’s in it for the long haul.

“I’m in the beginning process of turning a program around in an era of the transfer portal, of NIL and the Big 12 being in unprecedented territory,” Moser said. “Those three and then the COVID extra years. All those colliding and having to rebuild a roster.

“I’m so committed. I’m home. This place means a lot to me, the people here, the fan base. I’ve spent so much time with the student body, the fan base.”

Moser has attempted to do everything he can with the student body, but Lloyd Noble Center hasn’t been a massive home advantage for the Sooners.

OU only has one home win in conference play, a one-point victory against West Virginia, compared to five losses (Texas, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas).

He’s not discouraged, though.

“There is nothing that can be said to me that is not stopping me from my vision and my passion of where I want to go and how I want to look at building this program and winning here,” Moser said. “There is nobody who wants to win more than my staff and I. This place – I believe the people here are so special.”

Moser said he understands people are going to talk. That’s human nature. He can’t control that, but he can control his message and what he wants all of Sooner Nation to know.

“I can say, unequivocally, that’s a false report saying I pursued it,” Moser said. “Unequivocally. And nor do I want to. I’m home. I’m home. I left home to be at home. Does anybody want to win and wish the results were faster? Of course, I do. But they’re going to come. They’re going to come.

“I hope that’s clear.”

OU (12-13 overall, 2-10 Big 12) looks to end a four-game losing streak and seven-game conference losing streak when No. 12 Kansas State comes to Norman on Tuesday evening.