Last weekend, Porter Moser and the Sooners hosted Sean Pedulla and Brandon Garrison for visits. Tomorrow, they will welcome Aaron Scott and Kobe Elvis. The Sooners aim to build momentum with these new visitors.

In his junior season at Dayton, Elvis averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. He posted shooting percentages of 37.9% from the field, 37.0% from behind the arc, and an impressive 84.7% from the free throw line. Elvis played and started in 33 games for the Flyers, logging an average of 28.5 minutes per game. One of Elvis's standout performances was against Cincinnati, where he recorded 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 6-11 from the field and a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line. He also had a notable game against Troy, scoring 24 points on 9-15 shooting from the field, including 4-6 from behind the arc. These performances highlight Elvis's scoring ability. Elvis excels in scoring at the rim, with 30% of his shot attempts coming from that area, and he converted 46% of those attempts. He possesses a strong three-point shooting ability with excellent mechanics. Despite being labeled as a point guard, he functions more as a combo guard, especially thriving as a secondary ball handler. Elvis showcases solid passing skills, boasting a 24% assist rate. He excels in shooting off the catch, ranking in the 99th percentile in this aspect, but shows inconsistency when shooting off the dribble. In terms of ball handling, Elvis is proficient in managing ball screens and demonstrates good decision-making in those situations. Defensively, he is reliable and displays versatility on that end of the floor.

In his junior season at North Texas, Aaron Scott averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. Scott shot 41.9% from the field, 37.0% from behind the arc, and 78.9% from the free-throw line. He played and started in 34 games for the Mean Green, logging an average of 30.3 minutes per game. One of Scott's standout performances was against UAB, where he scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and recorded three steals. In that game, Scott shot 7-14 from the field and 3-4 from behind the arc. Throughout the season, Scott accumulated 45 blocks, which would have led Oklahoma's roster last year. He also recorded 38 steals, which would have tied for second on the Sooners, and made 44 three-pointers, ranking second on the team. These impressive statistics highlight Scott's impact on both ends of the floor. Scott excels in scoring at the rim, converting on 54% of his shots from that area. He is also proficient from behind the arc, making him a strong 3&D wing with exceptional defensive abilities. Scott's great length and versatility contribute to his defensive prowess, and he boasts a 5.2% block rate, showcasing his shot-blocking ability. Additionally, Scott is effective as a roll and pop player in pick-and-roll situations, and he can also do damage when posting up. Overall, Scott's multifaceted skill set makes him a valuable asset on both ends of the court.