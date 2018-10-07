In week six of Future Sooners Oklahoma's current commitments had plenty of big performances and while we've had nothing but offensive skill position MVPs so far, this week that comes to an end. Against one of the nation's most talented programs one Oklahoma edge defender came up with a huge performance and showed why Oklahoma has him pegged as a future difference maker.

The Skinny: Alexander and the Raiders had the week off. Next Week: Sunnyvale (4-0) is hosting Caddo Mills on Friday.

The Skinny: Against a stingy Coppell defense Bridges and the Hawks couldn't get a lot going but he managed seven carries for 24-yards four receptions for 60-yards but Hebron missed three field goals, including one with 18-seconds remaining to fall 16-15 to Coppell. Next Week: Hebron (3-2) is hosting Flower Mound Marcus on Friday.

The Skinny: Davis and Aquinas shut down one of the better teams in the country, scorching Deerfield Beach 38-6 on Friday. Next Week: Aquinas (4-1) is traveling to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday.

The Skinny: After nearly a month away from the field, thanks to Hurricane Florence, Green and Southwest-Onslow got back on track with a 55-9 demolition of East Carteret. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (3-2) is hosting Lejeune on Friday.

The Skinny: Green-Warren continues to get his feet under himself going into his team's biggest game but helped down Rancho Santa Margarita 49-7 with two passes defended. Next Week: Mater Dei (6-1) is meeting rival St. John Bosco on Friday at a neutral site.

The Skinny: Henderson sat out on Friday night of his team's wild 54-51 battle with Ft. Bend Dulles. Next Week: Travis (4-1) is traveling to Ft. Bend Austin on Friday.

The Skinny: Hicks and Northwest crushed Garden City 61-15. On the night Hicks was big again with eight tackles (two solo), and 1.5 tackles for loss, Next Week: Northwest (6-0) is hosting Wichita Heights on Friday.

The Skinny: In a huge matchup against last year's Jayhawk champions, Independence C.C., Jones rose to the occasion with seven tackles (five solo), 1.5 sacks (four yards) and three tackles for loss (six yards), and one quarterback hurry while Butler downed Indy 17-14. Next Week: Butler C.C. (4-2) is hosting Air Force Prep. on Sat., Oct. 13. WEEK 6 MVP

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach saw their undefeated season come to an end in a 38-6 loss to fellow South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (6-1) is hosting Stoneman Douglas on Friday.

The Skinny: Millwood got their biggest test of the season, were down 17-0 at half to Washington, but scored 22 consecutive to win 22-17. Major had what, would be, the game-winning 8-yard touchdown. Next Week: Millwood (6-0) is traveling to Lexington on Friday.

The Skinny: In spite of being injured at one point, though he would return, McClellan had 24-carries for 169-yards and two touchdowns in a 48-29 win over Midlothian along with one catch for 15-yards. Next Week: Aledo (5-0) is hosting Burleson on Friday.

The Skinny: Morris didn't play a lot but watched as his team downed Ft. Bend Kemper 63-39. Next Week: Bush (5-0) is traveling to Ft. Bend Ridge Point on Sat., Oct. 13.

The Skinny: Ndoma-Ogar and the Eagles had the week off. Next Week: Allen (5-0) is hosting Plano East on Friday.

The Skinny: Cajon ran up over and around Redlands on Friday, 57-7. On the night Perkins had a tackle for loss and a couple of quarterback hurries. Next Week: Cajon (6-1) is traveling to Redlands Citrus Valley on Friday.

The Skinny: Rattler, fresh off becoming his home state's all-time leading passer, wasn't part of things long during a 56-7 win over Mountain Ridge. He went 4-5 for 112-yards and two touchdowns as well as another rushing touchdown. Next Week: Pinnacle (6-1) is hosting Peoria Liberty on Friday.

The Skinny: Roberson continues to sit out and take his time getting back into action but, again, wasn't needed as Manvel crushed Madison 63-6. Next Week: Manvel (4-2) is traveling to Houston Milby.

The Skinny: Offensively Sanders had two catches for 18-yards, including a 10-yard touchdown catch in a 63-7 win over Carrollton Newman Smith. Next Week: Ryan (5-0) is traveling to Colleyville Heritage on Friday.

The Skinny: Stogner has put up huge numbers in back to back weeks and seems to be rounding into form as his team looks ready to challenge for a repeat private school state title. In a 49-14 win over Ft. Worth All Saints he had eight catches for 92-yards and two touchdowns (22, 12). Next Week: Prestonwood (6-0) is hosting Plano John Paul on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington had a touchdown catch as well as another 75-yard reception as his Oakland team kept rolling 45-7 over Franklin. Next Week: Oakland (6-1) is hosting Siegel on Friday.

The Skinny: Wease and the Eagles had the week off. Next Week: Allen (5-0) is hosting Plano East on Friday.

The Skinny: Wete and Gonzaga suffered their first loss of the season falling to area powerhouse Our Lady of Good Counsel, 38-31. Next Week: Gonzaga (6-1) is traveling to DeMatha on Friday.