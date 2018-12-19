Oklahoma's 2019 National Signing Day got off to a fast start on Wednesday morning as Jaden Davis picked the Sooners just six minutes into the opening of the signing period, at 6:06 a.m. (central) this morning. Take a look at the talented corner from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as we cover all the bases you need to know to get caught up on the defensive playmaker.

Primary Recruiter: Kerry Cooks

How it Happened: Davis was an early offer for the Sooners and from there Oklahoma simply focused on him, led by Cooks, and made him feel like the priority he wanted to be. He came to Norman for the Red/White spring game and committed in late July and was one of the ring leaders of the class.

What he Brings: Davis is a twitchy, play-making corner who has played against some of the best competition in the country throughout his high school carer. Davis is smooth and natural in his transitions and though not the biggest corner he shows the ability to come up, play run, and compete when the ball is in the air.