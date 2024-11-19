No policy changes for Venables regarding recruiting visits

NORMAN — When it comes to OU's visit policy, Brent Venables' message has stayed the same.

The Sooners have an expectation. Recruits can take as many visits as they please, but once they're committed, there's an expectation that there won't be any additional visits to other schools.

Venables reiterated that policy during Tuesday's press conference.

"If you're visiting other schools in the present moment, then you're not committed," Venables said. "That's what I would say."

That seems particularly timely given the recent movement in the Sooners' 2025 recruiting class, and the core of that focus is Michael Fasusi. The five-star offensive lineman — and the crowning jewel of OU's recruiting class — remains committed to the Sooners but is set to visit Texas this weekend for the Longhorns' clash against Kentucky, per previous reporting by OUInsider.

Fasusi was originally scheduled to be in Norman this weekend for the Sooners' final home game against Alabama. This comes on the heels of Fasusi affirming his commitment to the Sooners just last week, telling OUInsider that he remained locked-in with the Sooners, Venables and OU offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh. But as the Sooners sit at 5-5 on the season and 1-5 in SEC play, Fasusi's planned visit to Texas has increased some fears regarding OU's ability to keep the 2025 class — which is ranked No. 9 nationally, per Rivals — together.

Fasusi originally committed to the Sooners in August.

Venables stopped short of saying that scholarship offers would be pulled for any recruits who continue to visit other schools, but remained adamant in the program's expectation for players who have committed.

Even with the Sooners' offensive struggles this season, Venables is confident that their pitch to recruits on that side of the ball remains strong. Venables pointed to the significant playing time for freshmen and sophomores this season, with underclassmen combining for over 7,000 snaps this season. That's particularly the case for true freshmen Jayden Jackson, Eli Bowen and Taylor Tatum, who are all averaging at least 24 snaps per game in conference play, per Pro Football Focus.

"We're a top ten team, top five in several categories," Venables said. "We've been incredibly explosive. We've been a very attractive offense for skill, for offensive line development. Nobody's done it better than coach Bedenbaugh. He's got an amazing track record at the very highest level, both in college and guys with the opportunity to go to the NFL and play and be prepared to play at a really high level. But in between running backs and our skill guys and a quarterback play, it's been outstanding.

"This year, it hasn't represented our standard in any way, shape or form. There's been incredible disappointment. And you don't have a lot of excuses that are great for it, but I do think our... recruits recognize, that we've got several guys that haven't been out there that would be very productive for us from an injury standpoint. And (they can also say), 'Hey, man, what a great opportunity this is to go to a place like Oklahoma that's got a top ten defense, got great special teams units.' Now, if we did it just a little bit better, get healthy on offense, I can come in and contribute because we're talking about a group of recruits that are very highly thought of, highly sought after. These are guys that have a great opportunity to come in and help make us better."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!