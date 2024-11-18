No redshirt for Xavier Robinson, plans to play final 2 games

NORMAN — There was a glaring question for Oklahoma's offense heading into the final two games. Would Xavier Robinson be able to play?

The true freshman played a significant role in the Sooners' last outing against Missouri, marking his fourth appearance of the season. Robinson will be ineligible to redshirt and preserve an extra year of eligibility if he plays in either of the Sooners' final two games?

The answer? Robinson will be available, and head coach Brent Venables and running backs coach DeMarco Murray let him make the decision.

"I respect (Venables and Murray) coming up to me, ask me about this decision," Robinson said Monday. "But I made the decision to keep playing, help this team. I love this team a lot. Make sure the seniors (get to six wins).

"It was a great feeling, them coming to me about it instead of me going to them. Because I feel like they have a good understanding. (They just) respected me about it."

Considering how well Robinson has played the last two games, that's likely to be a real boost to OU's struggling offense.

Robinson drew attention in the Sooners' blowout against Maine. He played just eight snaps and really made them count, turning them into seven touches for 75 total yards and a score. That game also included a 46-yard reception, as he showed both quickness and physicality.

But the real difference maker was his performance against Missouri, when he finished with nine carries for 56 yards. The Sooners leaned heavily on Robinson late as he logged seven rushing attempts on a fourth-quarter drive, and he played a big role in getting the offense to the red zone and setting up a touchdown pass from Taylor Tatum to Jackson Arnold. Robinson was a bright spot on a day that the offense finished with just 257 yards and the Sooners were without Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk.

"I felt pretty comfortable going out there, just giving shots and going out there and do what I do," Robinson said.

"It was just confidence for me. I try to work my tail off every practice and I was finally just excited to go out there and showcase what I can do."

Despite being out of the rotation for the first nine games, there's now real momentum for Robinson heading into a pivotal two-game stretch to end the season. The Sooners end their home schedule this weekend (6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC) against an Alabama team that is allowing just 109 rushing yards per game, which ranks 19th nationally. It's also unclear if Barnes or Sawchuk will be available against Alabama, which could thrust Tatum and Robinson again into bigger roles.

Regardless, the Sooners are likely to need him.

"(He had) fresh legs and he showed what he could do last week," OU offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley said last week. "I was excited to see him in the game, he just brings a different level of physicality, running through things. He never really goes down on the first hit, he's so big and strong and works so hard. I'm excited to see where he continues to help us this year."

Robinson has played too well to keep off the field, and he appears primed to see a real chance to play as the season comes to a close.

"Everything that’s been going on, I’ve been taking everything to understanding and just understanding my role and being prepped for my opportunity to go out there and go play," Robinson said.