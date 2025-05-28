Notable official visits elsewhere this weekend for top Oklahoma targets

Unlike most programs across the country, Oklahoma will not host any official visitors this weekend.

However, that doesn't mean the Sooner faithful won't take interest in the travels of their program's top targets. As Brent Venables and his staff prepare to host nearly all their official visitors on two weekends (June 6-8 and June 20-22), they'll hope in the meantime that none of their scheduled visitors come off the board to other suitors.

Many of the Sooners' targets have planned official visits to other programs this weekend, and while some are expected to be inconsequential (such as Noah Best's visit to Missouri or Ryelan Morris' visit to Stanford), there are several other visits on tap that are certainly worth monitoring. Here's a glimpse at eight potentially significant OV's that will take place this weekend for prospects that are high on Oklahoma's board.