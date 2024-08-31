NORMAN — When the Sooners' offense took the field Friday for its first drive of the season, it was Gavin Sawchuk taking his presumed place as the starting running back. But who was the second player to enter the backfield?

It wasn't Jovantae Barnes or Sam Franklin, the veterans who are listed at second and third on the depth chart, respectively. It was true freshman Taylor Tatum, who ran on the field as the starter for the Sooners' second drive.

In the fourth quarter, he had the backfield to himself. The final drive belonged to him, reeling off runs of 19 yards and 35 yards — OU''s longest run of the night — to help set the Sooners up inside the red zone. He capped off that drive with an eight-yard score, marking his first collegiate touchdown in the Sooners' 51-3 win over Temple.

Tatum finished with 66 yards on four carries, and also caught a three-yard pass.

"The crowd was definitely into it tonight," Tatum said. "The stadium felt even bigger when you’re on it, better than when you’re a recruit on the sideline looking in. So … you just have a burst of adrenaline. I haven’t been hit since last year, like November. So just getting hit again, getting live-action speed again was definitely a great feeling."

The late-game performance flashed the explosiveness that Tatum has shown since he arrived on campus this summer. But the first-quarter playing time showed that Tatum could be a real factor in OU's running game this season.

It was hard to project how much Tatum — the top-ranked running back in the 2024 class — would play for the Sooners in his freshman season. He didn't arrive until the summer, and he's competing with several veterans for playing time.

But his coaches and teammates have raved about his progress since the start of fall camp. And while there's a long season left to go, Tatum showed he could be ready to contribute now.

"I think really highly of Taylor," OU quarterback Jackson Arnold said. "He’s gonna get to see a lot more action throughout this year, too. I thought he played fantastic tonight. Was really good in open space. When we were using those two-back sets early on, he knew what he was doing, and that's what I appreciate the most. Those guys, they those young guys, he came into the summer. He comes in, he knows what he's doing. He's locked in, he's dialed in, he goes out, makes the right plays."