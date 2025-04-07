Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis picks Oklahoma

Porter Moser and the Sooners have landed their first transfer portal commit: Notre Dame forward Tae Davis, who has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Indianapolis native started his career at Seton Hall before spending the last two seasons in South Bend. As a junior, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field and 30.2% from three on 1.6 attempts per game.

This past year was widely viewed as a breakout season for Davis, who started all 33 games for the Fighting Irish. As a sophomore, he averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds — a clear jump from his freshman campaign at Seton Hall, where he posted 2.8 points and 2.8 boards per game.

Davis had several standout performances this past season. He scored 27 points against Georgia Tech, adding seven rebounds while shooting 9-16 from the field and 9-10 at the line. He also posted 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on 9-15 shooting against Houston.

One thing he does especially well is draw fouls. Davis ranked 75th nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes at 5.9, which was good for fourth in the ACC. He’ll primarily play the four for Oklahoma but has the versatility to slide to the three in bigger lineups or even the five in small-ball situations.