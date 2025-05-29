In WCWS win over Tennessee, Sooners prove they can always rally

OKLAHOMA CITY — Patty Gasso noticed fans leaving Devon Park as Thursday's game went into the seventh inning.

The Sooners didn't just trail Tennessee 3-1. They had trailed since the first inning, and OU hadn't offered much evidence that things would turn around.

Gasso wasn't sure the Sooners would win. But she knew they weren't going to roll over.

"One thing, if you're watching us through the season, (is) we're never done," Gasso said.

The Sooners (51-7) wound up rallying, securing a 4-3 win over Tennessee to open the Women's College World Series.

The seventh inning put an emphatic period on Gasso's belief.

The offense simply had no answers for Tennessee ace pitcher Karlyn Pickens for most of the game. The Sooners had just three hits through the first six innings and had struck out seven times. Outside of Ella Parker's solo home run in the first inning, the Sooners couldn't string together consistent base hits.

But the momentum started to build in the final frame. Ailana Agbayani made it to first on a walk, the Sooners' fourth of the game. Kasidi Pickering followed with a single that pushed Agbayani to third base.

And with two outs on, Parker sent her second home to right field to give the Sooners a one-run win.

It was the latest example yet that despite any struggles throughout a game, the Sooners can quickly flip the script.

"Basically we're just so invested in each other and knowing you're never out," Pickering said. "If there's one pitch left to play, we know we can take the game over. And going even to the seventh... we all still had that faith that we weren't out yet."

It took more than just the late-game offense, too.

The Sooners trailed 2-0 early, as the Volunteers snagged two runs on two hits in the top of the first. They added another run in the third inning after an OU error allowed a runner to find home.

But the Sooners did just enough to halt the Volunteers' offense late in the game. In the fifth inning, centerfielder Hannah Coor turned an 8-3 double play that left a runner stranded. The Volunteers managed to load the bases with only one out in the top of the seventh inning, but Sam Landry forced a ground out that turned into a double play and kept the Sooners alive.

It was a battle for Landry, who allowed eight hits and four walks while throwing 139 pitches. But she was key in helping the Sooners strand five Tennessee base runners, and it was just enough to set the stage for Parker's heroics.

"Not every pitch is going to go my way, but this team is amazing in everything that they do," Landry said. "So I trust them... I was telling Nelly (McEnroe-Marinas) before the game, I just have a feeling about this game. Something is going to happen. Between the double plays, Ella's hit (and) two home runs, just something about it.

"I knew that if I stayed locked in, they were going to come around. So I just kept them where I could."

The Sooners will lean on that as they continue their run through the Women's College World Series. They know the road won't get any easier, and that includes Saturday's clash with Texas (7 p.m. ESPN). If they win that, the Sooners advance to the WCWS semifinals.

Gasso doesn't know for sure what will happen. But she knows one thing.

"As long as we have one swing left, we have life."

