Friday Film Room: 2026 DE Commit Brian Harris

Last week, the Sooners secured a commitment from one of the top defensive ends in the 2026 class, four-star Mandarin product, Brian Harris.

Harris committed to Oklahoma on May 23, and in doing so, gives Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis one of the most intriguing prospects at the position.

In this week's Film Room feature, we'll break down what the film says about Harris. If you've missed the previous breakdowns, here's a list to this point:

Let's take a closer look at Harris's tape and see what stands out.