NORMAN — After Oklahoma's 11-3 win over Florida State in Game 1 on Friday, OU coach Patty Gasso knew things wouldn't be quite so easy on Saturday.

If the Sooners were going to complete the sweep and punch their ticket to the Women's College World Series, the Seminoles were going to make them earn it. That proved to be the case, as the two teams were tied as just 1-1 heading into the fifth inning.

The fifth inning, however, changed things.

Jayda Coleman started things with a leadoff single before advancing to third base on an Ella Parker single. Coleman than scored on a wild pitch to give the Sooners the lead.

But the biggest momentum changer came from Kasidi Pickering. With two outs on the board, and Parker on second, the true freshman ripped a two-run home run to left field to push the Sooners' lead to three runs.

Florida State didn't go away easily. Kalei Harding responded with a home run in the bottom of the frame to cut into the lead.

It wasn't easy, but it was plays like Pickering's that proved to be the difference. The Sooners rode that momentum to a 4-2 victory, finishing the sweep of the Seminoles.

But most importantly, the win punches the Sooners' ticket to the WCWS for the eighth-consecutive season as they inch closer to a fourth-straight national championship.

"Proud, prideful day for the Sooners," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "... The Sooners really have been trending upwards. I liked the tight games. I think it's really good for us. I'm really proud of this group tonight."

While the offense made enough plays, the pitching staff did just enough to limit Florida State's offense.

With Kelly Maxwell sitting out for a potential if-necessary game on Sunday, the Sooners went with a platoon approach. Kierston Deal got the start before handing the ball to Karlie Keeney in the third inning.

Those two did just enough to limit the Seminoles' offense before Nicole May came in to close things out. The Seminoles, which averaged 7.5 runs per game coming into the weekend, scored just five total runs against the Sooners across the two games.

"Really, really happy with our pitching staff," Gasso said. "I love what they did and how they handed the torch to each other, with (Deal) and then Karlie Keeney got some really big outs. They really had the right mindset. They had a boss mindset.

"I'm telling you, when you hold a team like Florida State to two runs, that's winning because they are incredible swingers, they are just really good hitters."

Here's a few other notes from the game: