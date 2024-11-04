Oklahoma 93, Lindenwood 60: Takeaways from the season opener

The Sooners opened the game on a 37-14 run, eventually taking a 43-29 lead into halftime. That lead proved to be more than enough to stay viable in the second half, as the Sooners cruised to a 93-60 win over Lindenwood.

There were no such issues for Moser's squad in that regard.

NORMAN — With Oklahoma opening its season against Lindenwood on Monday, Porter Moser was simply looking for his team to take care of business.

— The Sooners' starting group consisted of Duke Miles, Brycen Goodine, Kobe Elvis, Jalon Moore and Sam Godwin. Moser has indicated the starters will likely be fluid early in the season.

— Moser mentioned during media day that he was hoping for 52% of the team's shot attempts this season to come from the 3-point line.

So far, they're right on track. The Sooners shot 14/34 from beyond the arc, and their 3-point volume accounted for 41% of their total shot attempts. Their 34 attempts is four more than they took in any game last season.

The two newcomers — Brycen Goodine and Duke Miles — combined to shoot six of 11. That's the kind of thing Moser and the Sooners are looking for.

"It's big to see guys seeing their shots go in," Moore said. "Once we become a threat from the 3-point line and teams know we're gonna be able to shoot the ball, that spreads the ball out and creates more driving lanes.

— It's only one game, but Jeremiah Fears is going to be a huge part of the of the team this season. The should-be high school senior was the clear lead ball handler and floor general, and he's adds a transition and fast-break element the Sooners haven't really had at point guard in the Moser era.

He finished with 16 points (5 of 10 shooting), five rebounds and six assists. Fears didn't start the game, but he came in less than one minute into the second half. He played 26 minutes, the second-most on the team, and also attempted the second-most shots on the team behind Jalon Moore.

There will be some things to monitor for Fears this season — particularly his finishing and his turnovers — but it likely won't be long before he's a starter and the fulcrum of the offense. The passing and the shooting ability is there.

"Man, he sure is electrifying," Moser said. "He really can go downhill. The thing about it is, all of a sudden you look up and he's got five rebounds to go along with six assists and 16 points. That's a lot of good plays in there. And he's gonna continue to grow situationally (with) what we need and everything. But he can go downhill, and I thought that was a problem early.

"I thought when he got in there, we started going downhill more. The thing is when you crash as many guys as they did, they were really just crashing the glass, you can get out and run. He gets the transition going so fast. I bet you a lot of his assists in there were transition, and that was great to see."

— Elvis, Miles and Fears each finished with six assists (18 total) and combined for just four turnovers.

— Moser on Miles: "He was solid and confident. That’s why you want older guards. That was the one thing, all new guards for us. Some things we need to get better at communication-wise, but I thought Duke looked like he had played a lot of games. He looked like he was older. Defensively, he did some good things. I thought the three guys, Duke was six assists and no turnovers. Jeremiah was six assists and two turnovers. Kobe was six assists. That’s 18 assists and four turnovers from those three point guards."

— Moore mentioned that NBA teams had urged him to take more 3-pointers. So it's no surprise that he attempted five against Lindenwood, a huge jump considering he attempted 1.9 a game last year. He took five or more 3s just twice all of last season.

The encouraging thing is that Moore made three of his attempts, and he stepped into them with clear confidence. All of his attempts were open corner 3s, which are the types of shots Moser has encouraged him to take.

Moore finished with a team-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds. He led the team in shot attempts and even played some minutes at the five in small-ball lineups.

His versatility, and his rebounding on both ends, are going to be huge this season.

— Notably, freshman guard Dayton Forsythe entered the game midway through the second half. That means the coaching staff had no intentions of handing Forsythe a redshirt this season.

The former Dale High School played six minutes, making a 3-pointer and assisting a Fears 3-pointer.

— Sam Godwin continues to do what he does: 11 points, 15 rebounds.

— Jacolb Fredson-Cole logged seven minutes, marking his first appearance as a Sooner. He redshirted last season.

— Jadon Jones missed the game with a knee injury. Moser said he's unclear when he'll return, but he's hoping for a "couple weeks."

This article will be updated.

