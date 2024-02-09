Oklahoma (17-6, 5-5) will honor a fallen legend on Saturday night when it hosts Oklahoma State (10-13, 2-8) for a Bedlam basketball tilt. Toby Keith, A lifelong Sooner fan and major supporter of OU athletics, passed away on Monday after complications related to stomach cancer. He was 62 years old. Keith was a regular at Oklahoma basketball, football, and softball games and was a proud member of Sooner Nation who will be missed by many in and around the Norman area. Porter Moser and the Sooners hosted No. 21 BYU on Tuesday night -- earning an 82-66 win -- with a tribute for the country music legend placed in his regular courtside seat.

Moser took the time to honor Toby, whom he called a "true friend" during the opening statement of his postgame press conference following the BYU game. “Today is a tough day for Sooner Nation,” Moser said. “We lost a dear friend in Toby Keith. I heard his songs blaring in the arena. I’ve been here for three years and he became a true friend of mine, him and his family. He is everything you want to be about. He’s Sooner Nation. Now, given the time to prepare for the circumstances, Oklahoma basketball will celebrate the life of Keith, who had a profound impact on many faces in the OU athletic department.

Colton Sulley of the Oklahoman reported on Tuesday that all beverages at Saturday's contest would be sold in red Solo cups, playing homage to Keith's 2011 single, "Red Solo Cup." The Sooners and Cowboys are set to tip off at the Lloyd Noble Center at 6:00 p.m. CT, with Oklahoma hoping to become one of a few teams to be above .500 in Big 12 play.