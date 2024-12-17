Oklahoma DL Ashton Sanders enters the portal

Another young player has entered the portal for Oklahoma.

Sooners' defensive tackle Ashton Sanders has entered the portal, per 247Sports' Collin Kennedy. Sanders, a redshirt freshman, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Sanders is the first OU defensive tackle to enter the portal and the third to depart the program, joining Da'Jon Terry and Davon Sears.

The Pasadena, California native arrived at Oklahoma as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. Sanders, known by his nickname "Champ", played just 19 total snaps his freshman season and took a four-game redshirt.

However, Sanders didn't move up the depth chart much in his second season. He played just 28 snaps and appeared in five games, per Pro Football Focus. 14 of those snaps came against Maine, and he played just four total snaps in conference play. In addition to veterans like Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton and Da'Jon Terry earning significant playing time, Sanders was also surpassed by true freshman Jayden Jackson this season. Jackson started 10 of the Sooners' 12 games and played 359 snaps, while fellow true freshman David Stone appeared in every game.

Even with Terry exhausting his eligibility and Williams' future uncertain, Sanders likely would've remained behind Halton, Jackson and Stone in the depth chart next season, and his pathway to playing time was likely unclear.

