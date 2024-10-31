Advertisement

OU notepad: Notable quotes from Venables' press conference

OU notepad: Notable quotes from Venables' press conference

Brent Venables had a lot to say during Tuesday's press conference.

 Jesse Crittenden
Brent Venables operating as if Jackson Arnold will return in 2025

Brent Venables operating as if Jackson Arnold will return in 2025

Will sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold return to Oklahoma next season?

 Jesse Crittenden
Venables gives updates for Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, Gentry Williams

Venables gives updates for Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, Gentry Williams

In the midst of Tuesday's 66-minute press conference, Brent Venables dropped important injury updates.

 Jesse Crittenden
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Maine presser (with time stamps)

WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Maine presser (with time stamps)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the Sooners' home tilt with Maine

Video content
 Parker Thune
Update on Oklahoma and four-star QB target Peyton "Pop" Houston

Update on Oklahoma and four-star QB target Peyton "Pop" Houston

Blue-chip 2027 quarterback high on Oklahoma early in the process, with a couple SEC foes lurking

Premium contentForums content
 Parker Thune

Published Oct 31, 2024
Oklahoma Drill: Diving deep into the O-line issues, hopes for the weekend
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
Bryan Clinton and Jesse Crittenden do a deep dive into OU's offensive line issues and discuss hopes for this weekend's game against Maine.

