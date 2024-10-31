Oklahoma Drill: Diving deep into the O-line issues, hopes for the weekend

in other news
OU notepad: Notable quotes from Venables' press conference
Brent Venables had a lot to say during Tuesday's press conference.
Brent Venables operating as if Jackson Arnold will return in 2025
Will sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold return to Oklahoma next season?
Venables gives updates for Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, Gentry Williams
In the midst of Tuesday's 66-minute press conference, Brent Venables dropped important injury updates.
WATCH: Brent Venables' full pre-Maine presser (with time stamps)
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the Sooners' home tilt with Maine
Update on Oklahoma and four-star QB target Peyton "Pop" Houston
Blue-chip 2027 quarterback high on Oklahoma early in the process, with a couple SEC foes lurking
Bryan Clinton and Jesse Crittenden do a deep dive into OU's offensive line issues and discuss hopes for this weekend's game against Maine.
