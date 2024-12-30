Hoops: Where the OU men's, women's teams ranks in latest AP Poll

The OU men's basketball team is sitting in a good spot heading into conference play.

The Sooners remain ranked at No. 12 in the latest AP Poll released on Monday. They moved up one spot to No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Sooners wrapped up non-conference play last week, beginning the year with an 89-66 win over Central Arkansas. They beat Prairie View A&M 89-67 on Sunday. Those victories leave the Sooners with a 13-0 record heading into conference play this weekend, and they're one of only four teams that remain undefeated (Drake, Florida, Tennessee).

From the SEC, the Sooners are joined in the AP Poll by No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 23 Arkansas and No. 24 Ole Miss.

The Sooners will face their toughest test yet this weekend. They'll play their first SEC game at No. 5 Alabama this weekend (5 p.m. SEC Network) as the Sooners will look to remain unbeaten and secure a pivotal win to open conference play while continuing to build their resume for the NCAA Tournament.