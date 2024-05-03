According to KenPom, Richmond ranked 37th in assist rate, 42nd in steal percentage, and 82nd in the percentage of possessions used. EvanMiya.com ranks all transfers based on Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR), an advanced predictive metric for basketball that assesses a player's offensive and defensive value based on individual efficiency and team impact per possession. Richmond stands out not only as the No. 1 transfer but also has the highest projected BPR among transfers.

Currently on campus is Seton Hall transfer Kadary Richmond , who could be the splash the Sooners are looking to make. Richmond boasts impressive stats, averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. He played in 35 games, starting 34 of them, and logged an average of 32.8 minutes per game. Richmond's shooting percentages were 44.1% from the field, 27.0% from behind the arc, and 80.7% from the free throw line.

On Friday, Porter Moser and the Sooners made a significant move in the transfer portal by adding High Point transfer Duke Miles to their roster. The addition of Miles adds to their portal haul, which already consisted of Long Beach State transfer Jadon Jones , Fairfield transfer Brycen Goodine , and Dayton transfer Kobe Elvis . With two spots still available, the Sooners are aiming to make a splash.

Richmond had many standout performances for the Pirates, but one of the most impressive was his recent showing against Indiana State in the NIT championship. In that game, Richmond recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Additionally, he contributed five assists, two blocks, and one steal. Richmond shot 8-19 from the field in that game, ultimately propelling the Pirates to an NIT Championship.

Richmond attempted 1.8 three-pointers per game at Seton Hall, shooting a low 27.0% from behind the arc. However, in the 2022-23 season, he shot 44.4% on 1.3 attempts. Throughout his career, he has averaged 33.7% from behind the arc. Richmond did have a turnover problem last season, averaging 3.1 turnovers per game.

Richmond does most of his scoring at the rim, with 55% of his field goals attempted from there, and he connected on 53% of them. He excels at driving and posting up for scoring opportunities. Richmond also likes to operate from the elbow. Due to his height, he can play all three guard positions but is primarily a point guard. Richmond does struggle from behind the arc and shooting off the catch at times, but his driving abilities shine through.

The Sooners will have to beat out the hometown team, St. John's, which Richmond has already visited. Other schools in contention include Syracuse, where Richmond played for one season, as well as West Virginia and Illinois.

