Sooners cruise to run-rule victory over Texas Southern to stay perfect

It proved an unsurprisingly nondescript outing for Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon, as the Sooners had little trouble dispatching Texas Southern in the opener of a midweek two-game set.

As a matter of fact, Oklahoma didn't even need to play the full nine innings to do away with the Tigers, as the 15-4 margin prompted the incurrence of the mercy rule after seven frames.

Spurred by three-run homers from Jaxon Willits and Sam Christiansen, the Sooners put up a seven-spot in the second inning and cruised from there. Texas Southern established an early 1-0 lead by scratching across a run against Oklahoma starter Jacob Gholston, but Gavyn Jones equalized things with an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Three batters later, Willits went deep with an opposite-field shot to left, giving the Sooners a 4-1 lead. After Tigers starter Justin Mayes issued walks to Trey Gambill and Easton Carmichael, Christiansen capped the scoring surge with his three-run bomb to right center.

After a two-run double from Jason Walk in the third, Willits tripled home another run, and promptly scored on a groundout from Gambill to stretch the lead to 11-1. TSU right fielder Tyler Legendre got those runs back with a two-run single in the top of the fourth, but in the bottom of the frame, a two-run double from Drew Dickerson and an RBI single from Dawson Willis fully erased any semblance of momentum for Texas Southern. The Tigers got a run in the fifth via an RBI single from Evan Joubert, but Christiansen crossed the plate on an error in the Sooners' half of the inning, and that marked the end of the scoring by both teams.

Gholston (1-0) picked up the victory in his first career start, surrendering four runs on six hits and three walks in his five innings of work. Right-hander Reid Hensley tossed two perfect innings of relief to close the deal. On the Tigers' side, Mayes (0-1) took the loss after allowing eleven earned runs on nine hits and five walks across just three innings pitched.

With the victory, OU moves to 7-0 on the season, and will look to stay unbeaten tomorrow as they face TSU once again. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. from L. Dale Mitchell Park.