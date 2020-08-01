Oklahoma lands a commitment from DB Damond Harmon
Oklahoma wants to add a number of defensive backs in this recruiting class and landing a commitment from Highland Springs, Va. Damond Harmon gets the Sooners closer to that goal. Harmon explained his decision to commit to the Sooners over Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and others.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“Oklahoma has great academic and educational opportunities for me,” Harmon said. “I feel like I fit in perfectly with their scheme. I felt like I was home on my virtual visit. They have a lot of great opportunities for me and I feel like I'll make an impact on the team my freshman year.
“They setup that virtual visit for me, it wasn't just standard,” he said. “My friend had just passed away and coach Riley was wearing his jersey and said he was sorry for my loss. That really touched me a lot and showed me that they really care about what's going on in my life. A lot of coaches didn't even express their condolences. For them to do that really told me a lot about them.
“Latrell McCutchin talked a couple months ago,” said Harmon. “Me and Mario (Williams) and me and Caleb Williams have been talking too. I feel like I fit in great with the guys. When I get there everything is going to click and I feel like we could be the class to take Oklahoma over the top.”
RIVALS' REACTION...
The Sooners landed a versatile defensive back in Harmon. He can play cornerback or safety at the next level and has a nose for the ball. Harmon has good footwork and does a good job using his size and strength to disrupt the timing between receivers and the quarterback. He also does a good job tracking the ball in the air and shows a good sense of timing and awareness. Harmon’s length is another asset he leans on and he uses it to make plays on the ball that quarterbacks may not have realized he could reach.
