Oklahoma lands former Stanford IOL Jake Maikkula

Oklahoma is batting 1.000 with spring transfer visitors after the Sooners added Stanford transfer offensive lineman Jake Maikkula on Tuesday. Maikkula was the first portal visitor of the spring just a couple of weeks ago, and with Oklahoma in need of some help along the interior of the offensive line, he was a priority target. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, Maikkula proved extremely versatile during his three-year stint with the Cardinal. He made a total of 16 starts over the last two seasons, with seven starts at center, five at left guard, and four at right guard. He was effective, too, allowing just three sacks over a total of 1,134 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Now, as the latest addition to the Sooners' offensive line room, Maikkula will immediately push Troy Everett for the starting job at center and can also immediately step in and play either guard position for the Sooners. There's an added bonus for his addition, too, as Maikkula has two years of eligibility remaining. The general consensus on Oklahoma football heading into 2025 is that the Sooners have a chance to be pretty good — provided they fix their offensive woes from a season ago. New offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer certainly appear to have the unit headed in the right direction. Even so, in the Southeastern Conference, success typically comes down to the line of scrimmage. Bill Bedenbaugh's group simply wasn't good enough last season, ranking at or near the bottom nationally in sack rate, pressures allowed, and rushing yards before contact. However, the Sooners have made it a point to try and address that room this offseason, and with the addition of Maikkula, they appear to be one step closer to a finished product. He chose Oklahoma over North Carolina, Syracuse and UCLA.