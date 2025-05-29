OU football announces kickoff times for Michigan, Texas games

This year will mark the second consecutive time that the Red River Rivalry has an afternoon kick. The Michigan game will be a primetime kickoff for the Sooners.

The annual Red River Rivalry game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, and will be broadcast on ABC or ESPN. The Michigan game in Week 2 (Sept. 6) will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC.

Oklahoma announced the kickoff times Thursday for several games in the 2025 season.

The Sooners also unveiled the kickoff times for the season opener against Illinois State and the Temple game. The Illinois State game will kickoff at 5 p.m. on SECN+ or ESPN+ and the Temple game will begin at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

The Temple game is the lone morning kickoff for the Sooners as of now.

The kickoff times for the rest of the Sooners' schedule will be unveiled at a later date.

