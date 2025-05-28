OU Softball: Several Sooners named NFCA All-Americans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering earned more career accolades on Wednesday.

The true sophomore duo was named as First-Team All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday. It's the second time Parker has earned a first team nod in her career, and it's the first for Pickering.

Ace pitcher Sam Landry was named as a Second Team All-American. True freshman Gabbie Garcia was selected to the third team.

Parker put together another standout campaign for the Sooners. She leads the team in batting average (.416), hits (67) and doubles (19) to go with 49 RBIs, 13 home runs and 49 runs. She logged a slugging percentage of .776 and an on-base percentage of .520.

Pickering has excelled this season as the Sooners' leadoff hitter. She boasts a batting average of .413 to go with 64 hits, 58 runs, 18 home runs and 56 RBIs. She leads the team in walks (51) and slugging percentage (.865).

Landry, who transferred to the Sooners during the offseason, has served as the team's top pitcher all season. She was elite during conference play, finishing with a 2.33 ERA to go with 75 strikeouts, 66 hits and 31 runs allowed in 93 innings.

Garcia burst onto the scene as a true freshman. In addition to starting 55 games at short stop, she's batting .360 this season and leads the team in home runs (20).

The Sooners (50-7) open their Women's College World Series run at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Tennessee (ESPN).

