Oklahoma picks up their first transfer, former Dayton guard Kobe Elvis
Porter Moser and the Sooners secured their first transfer portal commitment with Dayton transfer Kobe Elvis, a four-star recruit according to Rivals. The addition of Elvis strengthens Oklahoma's backcourt as they prepare for the upcoming season.
In his junior season at Dayton, Elvis averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. He posted shooting percentages of 37.9% from the field, 37.0% from behind the arc, and an impressive 84.7% from the free throw line. Elvis played and started in 33 games for the Flyers, logging an average of 28.5 minutes per game.
One of Elvis's standout performances was against Cincinnati, where he recorded 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 6-11 from the field and a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line. He also had a notable game against Troy, scoring 24 points on 9-15 shooting from the field, including 4-6 from behind the arc. These performances highlight Elvis's scoring ability.
Elvis excels in scoring at the rim, with 30% of his shot attempts coming from that area, and he converted 46% of those attempts. He possesses a strong three-point shooting ability with excellent mechanics. Despite being labeled as a point guard, he functions more as a combo guard, especially thriving as a secondary ball handler. Elvis showcases solid passing skills, boasting a 24% assist rate. He excels in shooting off the catch, ranking in the 99th percentile in this aspect, but shows inconsistency when shooting off the dribble. In terms of ball handling, Elvis is proficient in managing ball screens and demonstrates good decision-making in those situations. Defensively, he is reliable and displays versatility on that end of the floor.
After losing Javian McCollum and Milos Uzan, the Sooners needed to add multiple starting-caliber guards, and Elvis helps to fill that gap. His addition also generates momentum for the Sooners as they continue to pursue additional transfers. Elvis joins Kaden Cooper and Dayton Forsythe as guards on next year's roster.
