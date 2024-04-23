Porter Moser and the Sooners secured their first transfer portal commitment with Dayton transfer Kobe Elvis, a four-star recruit according to Rivals. The addition of Elvis strengthens Oklahoma's backcourt as they prepare for the upcoming season.

In his junior season at Dayton, Elvis averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. He posted shooting percentages of 37.9% from the field, 37.0% from behind the arc, and an impressive 84.7% from the free throw line. Elvis played and started in 33 games for the Flyers, logging an average of 28.5 minutes per game.

One of Elvis's standout performances was against Cincinnati, where he recorded 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 6-11 from the field and a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line. He also had a notable game against Troy, scoring 24 points on 9-15 shooting from the field, including 4-6 from behind the arc. These performances highlight Elvis's scoring ability.