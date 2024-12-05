Oklahoma redshirt freshman RB Kalib Hicks headed for portal

As expected, the odd man out in the Sooners' backfield shuffle is headed for the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman Kalib Hicks, a former three-star recruit in Oklahoma's star-studded 2023 recruiting class, is headed elsewhere to utilize his remaining three years of eligibility.

Hicks, a 5-foot-11, 213-pound native of Denton, Texas, appeared poised to break through and carve out a role in the Sooners' backfield committee in 2024. He turned in a standout performance in the Sooners' spring game, logging 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. However, when the season arrived, he was a complete afterthought in the running back rotation, and ended the season no higher than sixth on the depth chart at the position.

Hicks logged just two carries for 11 yards on the season, and true freshmen Taylor Tatum and Xavier Robinson both surpassed him to become regular cogs in the backfield picture. He finishes his Oklahoma career with five total carries for 25 yards and one touchdown, which came in the Sooners' 2023 season opener against Arkansas State.

Out of high school, Hicks had chosen Oklahoma over a lengthy list of Power 4 offers, including Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and Missouri. With his departure, the Sooners have now lost both of their scholarship running back signees from the 2023 class, as Daylan Smothers left the program last winter after just one season and transferred to North Carolina State.