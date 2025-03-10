Oklahoma's new TE-friendly scheme intrigues Jeramie Cooper

Tight end is a premium position in college football — i.e., a position where there are precious few players that are genuine game-changers, and even fewer that come out of the high school ranks with a polished and immediately translatable skill set.

Thus, the top programs in the sport are out en masse to pursue blue-chip North Crowley (Texas) native Jeramie Cooper. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, the nationally coveted pass-catcher is not physically dissimilar to a younger version of Davon Mitchell. And naturally, Joe Jon Finley and Oklahoma have plenty of interest in a player like that.

Cooper made the trip up I-35 this past weekend, checking in with OU for the Future Freaks junior day. The Sooners represent one of over 20 offers on his sheet, and he relished his first experience at one of college football's most historic programs.

“I liked it," said Cooper. "I like the way they practice and all that. I like the play-calling for the tight ends; they get the ball. They got the ball a lot. The way the tight ends were involved — when we was in meetings, the coach was telling them their signals and all that. It’s only Day 2, but they didn’t look too bad [for] Day 2.”