Oklahoma to hire Ben Arbuckle as the program's next offensive coordinator

Oklahoma has tabbed its man to lead an offensive rebuild in the 405, as sources tell OUInsider.com that the program is expected to hire Washington State's Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator.

He'll be the permanent replacement for Seth Littrell, who was fired on Oct. 20 after just eight games as the Sooners' playcaller. At the time, Oklahoma was averaging just 13.5 points per game in SEC play. Since Littrell's dismissal, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley had been serving as the team's playcaller.

Arbuckle is also expected to coach Oklahoma's quarterbacks, a role that had been handled on an interim basis by offensive analyst Kevin Johns since Littrell got the axe.

Arbuckle, 29, has called the shots for a high-octane Cougars offense over the past two seasons. A native of Canadian, Texas, his meteoric rise through the coaching ranks began in 2018 as an unpaid assistant at Houston Baptist. He took a job at Seminole (Texas) High in 2020, and spent one year as the school's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before latching on at Western Kentucky. At the time, the Hilltoppers' offensive coordinator was Zach Kittley, who had previously hired Arbuckle to his first coaching job while at HBU. Arbuckle spent one year working for Kittley as an offensive quality control coach, but when Kittley left for Texas Tech in 2022, Arbuckle inherited the role of co-OC and quarterbacks coach for WKU. He spent the 2022 season as the program's principal playcaller, and the Hilltoppers had the No. 15 scoring offense and No. 1 passing offense in the nation under his direction.