OL is Coming Together

Just a week ago Oklahoma's offensive line recruiting had just one commitment and there was real doubt about which direction it would go. Now the Sooners have doubled their commitment list with one of their earliest offers, Jake Taylor, set to decide today. But that may not be the only offensive line news we see this month.

Finally, is there a receiver that is moving in the opposite direction for the Sooners?

All this and more in this week's SoonerScoop.

WOKElahoma - July 7, 2021