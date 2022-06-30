Omosi-GhO for Sooners

Oklahoma's recruiting has been, slowly but surely, picking up some momentum this summer with four commitments already coming in the month of June. Just moments ago they got their fifth in Crandall, Texas, linebacker offer Samuel Omosigho . The highly-skilled prospect announced his decision between the Sooners and Florida at a mid-afternoon ceremony at the Crandall Community Center.

Omosigho, the nation's No. 35 athlete, was an early focus for the new staff upon arrival and had been been offered prior to their arrival. Simply put, he's long been a focus of Oklahoma's recruiting efforts and the work put in by Venables, Roof, and co. were enough to push them over the finish line today.

Though Omosigho wasn't ready to tip his hand when we spoke to him less than a week ago, he did mention that the 'school he is choosing' had many of the qualities that Brent Venables has said would be hallmarks of his program.

"The love they showed me, both schools that I'm deciding between showed me a lot of love," Omosigho said. "This school, the guys they have and the what they really put on the table, it's just really amazing."

In that same conversation, Omosigho, who also held offers from Auburn, Kansas State, Michigan, Oklahoma State, USC, and Wisconsin amongst many others, said that he a big part of his interest in the Sooners was Venables and co-defensive coordinator Ted Roof bringing the defensive style they helped build at Clemson.

"Coach Roof and coach Venables, they are amazing coaches, they came from a really good program in Clemson - one of the best defenses in all of college football the past few years," Texas' No. 79 ranked player said. "They are bringing it here to an already good program, it's just one and one.

"One and one equals two."

And that two was a commitment to the Sooners on Thursday in Omosigho's hometown, an announcement that SoonerScoop.com was on hand for and will be bringing video and more to.