( Note: The offense played 67 snaps. The defense played 63. This break down doesn't include players who logged fewer than eight snaps).

After every game, OUInsider will break down the Pro Football Focus data from the Sooners' perspective, including individual snap counts, player grades and takeaways.

The win marked the first real glimpse at how the coaching staff has evaluated players on both sides of the ball. While the Sooners will have much stiffer tests the rest of the way, the snap counts are a good indication at how the playing time could shake out this season.

But even more importantly, the Sooners now have film to breakdown.

NORMAN — Oklahoma, as expected, had no issues in its 51-3 win over Temple on Friday.

1. Running back room still up for grabs?

It can't be reiterated enough that we are one game into the season. Temple, and Maine, are significantly below every other team the Sooners will face, by a large margin. Plus, the offensive line is banged up, and that makes the offense a little tougher to analyse.

Having said all of that — the running back is an interesting one to watch.

Gavin Sawchuk was the first running back on the field, and the Sooners made sure to not overwork him. But it wasn't a standout day for Sawchuk, who turned six carries into 15 yards. His PFF performance grade was also significantly lower than every other running back.

Meanwhile, Jovantae Barnes and true freshman Taylor Tatum were right behind him in terms of playing time. Tatum was actually the second running back on the field and started the second series. The Sooners even flashed a package with both Barnes and Tatum on the field.

Barnes flashed the explosiveness and power he showed in 2022, turning five carries into 33 yards (6.6 yards per carry). Tatum didn't look like a freshman at all and showed why he was the No. 1 running back in the 2024 class, ripping off runs of 35 and 19 yards before scoring on an eight-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It's also notable that Sam Franklin didn't play until the fourth quarter, and Kalib Hicks didn't lag a snap. It's also worth noting that RB coach DeMarco Murray served his one-game suspension on Friday, leaving Nic Basquine in charge of the substitutions.

But it appears that Sawchuk, Barnes and Tatum are the top three. Is it possible that Barnes, or even Tatum, could make their case for more playing time?

2. The offensive line has things to figure out... But there's a clear pecking order

It's important to note that Jake Taylor didn't play, and Branson Hickman suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter. Still, we found out more about the offensive line.

Despite being listed at guard, Jacob Sexton actually started at left tackle before switching to left guard after Hickman's injury. Febechi Nwaiwu played all 58 of his snaps at right guard. Despite the game being well in hand by the end of the first quarter, both of them played 58 of the Sooners' 67 snaps.

With Taylor and Hickman out, that forced Geirean Hatchet and Spencer Brown into additional playing time, but both struggled. They each surrendered a sack and four of Temple's seven quarterback hurries. Brown's pass blocking graded out as a 49.4.

Other than Tarquin, no offensive lineman played more than 16 snaps (Joshua Bates). This doesn't mean that there aren't other linemen could work into the mix, because it's clear the Sooners have things to figure out.

3. The cornerback room will be one to watch

Brent Venables lauded Kani Walker as the most consistent cornerback in fall camp. As a result, Walker earned the start and showed out. He tied for the team lead in snaps while finishing with an interception and a pass break-up. His 77.9 performance grade was the fifth highest, and his 81.3 coverage grade was second highest.

But it was Dez Malone who earned the start next to Walker, and he also played a healthy dose of snaps. Woodi Washington was held out due to soreness, while Gentry Williams played limited snaps as he recovers from a shoulder injury. Jacobe Johnson finished with the third-most snaps at cornerback.

But Walker, who was the subject of much criticism last season, appears to have made a leap, making things atop the depth chart. Malone and Johnson should factor into the rotation. If Washington is back next week against Houston — and Williams is less limited — they are still the presumed starters at cornerback, but it'll be interesting to see how the snaps shake out.