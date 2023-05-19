OU Baseball: Braden Carmichael shuts down No. 25 Oklahoma State
NORMAN – Oklahoma notched its 30th win and knocked off bitter in-state rival No. 25 Oklahoma State on Friday by a 5-0 final tally one night removed from an embarrassing blowout home loss to the Pokes. Braden Carmichael pitched a complete game shutout – the first OU pitcher to do so since Dane Acker threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory against No. 11 LSU in the Shriners Children’s College Classic in 2020.
Carmichael (7-0) struck out five batters and allowed zero free passes. The southpaw induced a remarkable 17 flyouts and only four hits with the help of 23-mile-per-hour winds blowing in from the fences to allow minimal traffic on the bases for the Pokes.
“He always has had that kind of dog mentality. He had to learn how to play the game before the talent came,” Carmichael’s younger brother and starting catcher Easton Carmichael said of his older brother’s swagger and confidence. “That’s a testament to who he is because the moment is never too big for him.”
The younger Carmichael went 1-4 and kicked off the offensive festivities for the Sooners in the fourth inning. Carmichael laced a two-run double with two outs down the left field line to score Dakota Harris from second and John Spikerman from first to give Oklahoma a 2-0 lead.
“I might buy him some lunch,” the elder Carmichael joked in appreciation of the run support provided by his younger brother.
Anthony MacKenzie went 1-4 and tripled down the right field line in the fifth inning to score Wallace Clark from first. The Sam Houston State transfer would later score on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a four-run lead through five innings of play.
Oklahoma State (36-16) threatened in the sixth inning but failed to score a run. Zach Ehrhard singled to left field and Roc Riggio was hit by a pitch to give the Pokes runners at first and second with no outs. However, the elder Carmichael induced a ground ball and Dakota Harris threw out Ehrhard at third. Carmichael then induced a 6-4-3 double play to escape the inning unscathed.
“They have been doing it for me all year. I have a lot of trust in them,” the elder Carmichael said of his defense behind him. “I know they will pick me up when stuff goes south, so I just kept believing in them.”
Oklahoma (30-23) added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Kendall Pettis legged out an infield single and Spikerman singled through the left side. Diego Muniz legged out an infield single on the heels of a double steal to give the Sooners a 5-0 lead – despite Spikerman being tagged out trying to score on the same play.
Johnson elected to stick with the elder Carmichael for the final frame. The southpaw induced three flyouts to secure the signature win for the Sooners and allow Johnson to save the bullpen. Oklahoma State will enter Saturday’s matchup without seeing Carter Campbell or Will Carsten out of the Sooner bullpen.
“I thought he was really outstanding. I thought his presence was good from the first pitch on and he established the strike zone, made some really quality pitches when he had to, and the double play ball was really huge,” Johnson said in praise of the elder Carmichael.
Oklahoma will play a rubber match with Oklahoma State on Saturday after its impressive showing against the Pokes on Friday. Jamie Hitt will start for the OU while OSU has yet to name their starter for Saturday. The first pitch will be at 4:00 PM as the Sooners will look to take the series and finish .500 in conference play.