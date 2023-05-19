NORMAN – Oklahoma notched its 30th win and knocked off bitter in-state rival No. 25 Oklahoma State on Friday by a 5-0 final tally one night removed from an embarrassing blowout home loss to the Pokes. Braden Carmichael pitched a complete game shutout – the first OU pitcher to do so since Dane Acker threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory against No. 11 LSU in the Shriners Children’s College Classic in 2020.

Carmichael (7-0) struck out five batters and allowed zero free passes. The southpaw induced a remarkable 17 flyouts and only four hits with the help of 23-mile-per-hour winds blowing in from the fences to allow minimal traffic on the bases for the Pokes.

“He always has had that kind of dog mentality. He had to learn how to play the game before the talent came,” Carmichael’s younger brother and starting catcher Easton Carmichael said of his older brother’s swagger and confidence. “That’s a testament to who he is because the moment is never too big for him.”

The younger Carmichael went 1-4 and kicked off the offensive festivities for the Sooners in the fourth inning. Carmichael laced a two-run double with two outs down the left field line to score Dakota Harris from second and John Spikerman from first to give Oklahoma a 2-0 lead.

“I might buy him some lunch,” the elder Carmichael joked in appreciation of the run support provided by his younger brother.

Anthony MacKenzie went 1-4 and tripled down the right field line in the fifth inning to score Wallace Clark from first. The Sam Houston State transfer would later score on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a four-run lead through five innings of play.