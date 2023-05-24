ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma cruised to a crucial victory over No. 18 Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington by a 9-5 final tally. The Cowboys embarrassed the Sooners in Norman three days ago to take the Bedlam Series trophy.





Oklahoma (31-24) kicked off the offensive festivities with a three-spot in the first inning. John Spikerman and Kendall Pettis drew consecutive walks to start the game. After Bryce Madron flew out to right to move both runners up 90 feet — Dakota Harris singled up the middle to score Spikerman and Pettis. Easton Carmichael laced a two-out single to right field to score Harris from second and give the Sooners an early 3-0 lead.





Jackson Nicklaus went 1-1 with two walks and a double in the second inning. Nicklaus scored from third on a sacrifice fly from Pettis to give the Sooners an early four-run lead. However, the Sooners stranded two runners in what could have been an even bigger inning.





Oklahoma scored three more runs in the third inning to take an early 7-0 lead over their bitter in-state rivals. Nicklaus hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to score Carmichael from third and Spikerman singled up the middle to score another. The Sooners scored again on a dropped third strike that rolled to the backstop.



