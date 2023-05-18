NORMAN – Oklahoma was completely outmatched and never led in an ugly 13-2 home loss to No. 25 Oklahoma State on Thursday. The Cowboys plated 11 runs in their first four at-bats and RHP Nolan McLean worked around several bases-loaded jams to take an early 11-1 lead over the Sooners.

RHP Braxton Douthit (4-5) started for the Sooners but didn’t last beyond the third inning and took the loss. The Lamar transfer struggled to command the strike zone and allowed ten earned runs on five hits and four walks.

Roc Riggio and Colin Brueggeman fueled the Oklahoma State (36-15) offense with exceptional performances at the plate. Riggio went 2-5 with two RBIs and drew a walk. Brueggeman also went 2-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Third baseman Tyler Wulfert also went 2-4 with a two-run homer in a productive day at the plate for the OSU offense.

Oklahoma (29-23) loaded the bases in the second and third inning with one out but managed to plate only a run. Catcher Easton Carmichael drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the deficit to 7-1 in the third, but the Sooners did no further damage. The Sooners had several golden opportunities to score runs but stranded 14 runners.

“I think we got a little tighter with men in scoring position, didn’t swing at strikes, and swung at balls out of the zone,” Skip Johnson said of the wasted opportunities at the plate. “They made good pitches and didn't walk guys and give free bases like we did,” Johnson said of the OSU pitching staff.

Oklahoma emptied the bullpen and used six pitchers in the loss. The bullpen did a better job of keeping the Cowboys off the board — the exception being Brueggeman’s grand slam in the fourth inning off of RHP Carson Atwood.

Carmichael was one of the lone bright spots in an ugly showing for the Sooners — going 2-4 with two RBIs and a walk. The freshman delivered an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth to cut the deficit to its 13-2 final tally.

Oklahoma will look to even the scales on Friday and set up a rubber match with Oklahoma State on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 6:30 PM as the Sooners attempt to get back in the win column.