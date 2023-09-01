OU football: Keys to victory, things to watch against Arkansas State
After an incredibly long offseason, Oklahoma’s 2023 campaign kicks off on Saturday.
The Sooners open against Arkansas State (11 a.m., ESPN), a team that went 3-9 last season. Still, considering the pressure the Sooners are under to improve from last year with the SEC move on the horizon, there’s still a lot at stake.
The Sooners come into Saturday as 35-point betting favorites against the Red Wolves, and the expectation will be to cover the spread.
Here’s a look at keys to victory and things to watch for the Sooners as they kick of Year 2 under Brent Venables:
Keys to victory
1. Offense, control the tempo
This sounds obvious and it should be easy. But keep in mind this was something the Sooners struggled with all last season, even against non-conference opponents. Against Kent State in Week 2, the Sooners trailed 3-0 before scoring a touchdown in the final minutes of the second quarter to take a halftime lead. The offense played too fast, and the Kent State offense played slow and controlled the tempo. Against a better opponent, the Sooners could’ve been in real trouble.
Should the Sooners’ offense have troubles scoring against a Red Wolves defense over 31 points per game in 2022? No. But this is the perfect opportunity to work on balancing playing at lightning speed while knowing when to be deliberate and control the clock.
Rely on the running quartet of Marcus Major, Tawee Walker, Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, and let them do the work.
2. Defense, prove you can pressure the quarterback
The Sooners have talked about “competitive depth” over and over the last few weeks. Not only that, they went out and got a ton of reinforcements on the defensive line.
While the defense as a whole struggled last year, the inability to consistently win battles at the point of attack was the main culprit. The Sooners finished tied for last in the Big 12 in sacks, and the defensive line simply didn’t get enough push.
Now, if the defensive line wreaks havoc against Arkansas State, that doesn’t mean everything is fixed. But if the Sooners really believe they have more competitive depth, this is the game to showcase it.
Things to watch
1. How do the rotations shake out on the defensive line?
We know the likely starters on the defensive line — Ethan Downs, Isaiah Coe, Jonah Laulu and Rondell Bothroyd.
However, they are far from the only players that will see snaps. The main question — how much does everyone play in the first half?
Players like Da’Jon Terry, Jordan Kelley, R Mason Thomas, Trace Ford, Gracen Halton, Kelvin Gilliam, Adepoju Adebowore — and more — will see playing time. That’s a lot of bodies. How does the coaching staff handle the rotations, particularly if the Sooners run away with the game early?
While it may not be the most competitive game, Saturday should give us insight into the hierarchy for playing time.
2. Who can stand out amongst the crowded room of wide receivers?
OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has emphasized that as many as seven or eight wide receivers will see the field on Saturday.
We know Jalil Farooq, Drake Stoops and Andrel Anthony will take the first snaps. But like with the defensive line, who all sees the field and when?
This is certainly an opportunity for players like Nic Anderson, Gavin Freeman, Jayden Gibson, DJ Graham and Jaquaize Pettaway to prove they deserve to be on the field. It’ll also be interesting to see how the targets from Dillon Gabriel are dispersed. Is it clear that the coaching staff prioritizes getting the ball to someone like Anderson or Freeman when they’re on the field?
3. How are the carries split at running back?
One of the most surprising things about the depth chart was Major and Walker being listed as co-starters.
While Major will likely take the first snaps, it’s clear Walker will be involved, too. But how about the second-year duo of Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, who have long been projected as the co-leaders at running back?
Lebby has said that multiple guys will see carries. It’s clear all four will see the field. Though, it’ll also be interesting to see how many carries each player gets. But if Barnes and Sawchuk will eventually lead the backfield — and there’s evidence to suggest that is still likely — this is an opportunity for Walker and/or Major to prove they deserve playing, time.
Or, what if Major and Walker thoroughly outplay Barnes and Sawchuk? Could that muddy the waters moving forward?
It should be incredibly fun to watch.
4. The debut of Jackson Arnold?
Assuming the Sooners take care of business, the highly-touted freshman should see the field quite a bit in the second half.
It could be the highlight of the game. Arnold is the future of the program, particularly once the Sooners are in the SEC, and Venables has said they're going to find opportunities to get him on the field this year.
Will the coaching staff be cautious when he's on the field? Or will they allow him to sling the ball around the field?