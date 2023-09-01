After an incredibly long offseason, Oklahoma’s 2023 campaign kicks off on Saturday. The Sooners open against Arkansas State (11 a.m., ESPN), a team that went 3-9 last season. Still, considering the pressure the Sooners are under to improve from last year with the SEC move on the horizon, there’s still a lot at stake. The Sooners come into Saturday as 35-point betting favorites against the Red Wolves, and the expectation will be to cover the spread. Here’s a look at keys to victory and things to watch for the Sooners as they kick of Year 2 under Brent Venables:

Keys to victory

1. Offense, control the tempo This sounds obvious and it should be easy. But keep in mind this was something the Sooners struggled with all last season, even against non-conference opponents. Against Kent State in Week 2, the Sooners trailed 3-0 before scoring a touchdown in the final minutes of the second quarter to take a halftime lead. The offense played too fast, and the Kent State offense played slow and controlled the tempo. Against a better opponent, the Sooners could’ve been in real trouble. Should the Sooners’ offense have troubles scoring against a Red Wolves defense over 31 points per game in 2022? No. But this is the perfect opportunity to work on balancing playing at lightning speed while knowing when to be deliberate and control the clock. Rely on the running quartet of Marcus Major, Tawee Walker, Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, and let them do the work.

2. Defense, prove you can pressure the quarterback The Sooners have talked about “competitive depth” over and over the last few weeks. Not only that, they went out and got a ton of reinforcements on the defensive line. While the defense as a whole struggled last year, the inability to consistently win battles at the point of attack was the main culprit. The Sooners finished tied for last in the Big 12 in sacks, and the defensive line simply didn’t get enough push. Now, if the defensive line wreaks havoc against Arkansas State, that doesn’t mean everything is fixed. But if the Sooners really believe they have more competitive depth, this is the game to showcase it.

Things to watch