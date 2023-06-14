Here is the Sooners' SEC conference schedule in 2024:

The schedule was unveiled during the Sooners' SEC Schedule Show on ESPN+.

The Sooners finally know the 2024 schedule for their first season in the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners' non-conference schedule includes Temple (Aug.31) and Tulane (Sept. 24). The Sooners still need to add two games to complete their non-conference schedule.

The dates, kickoff times and broadcast information have not yet been released.

* The home matchup with Tennessee will bring a familiar face to Norman. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel previously played quarterback for the Sooners, helping OU win a national championship in 2000.

The Sooners and the Volunteers have played just four times, with OU winning three of them. The last matchup came in 2015, when Baker Mayfield led OU to a 31-24 comeback victory in overtime.

* Tennessee isn't the only opponent that features a familiar face. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was on the Sooners' staff from 2018-2020, serving as assistant head coach and tight ends coach.

The Sooners and the Gamecocks have never played each other.

* The Sooners have plenty of recent familiarity with Alabama and Nick Saban, as the teams have met twice during Saban's tenure. The Sooners won the first won, 45-31, in 2024 at the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide defeated OU 45-34 in the 2018 College Football Playoff.

OU leads the all-time series record 3-2-1.

* Auburn will be another rare matchup with Oklahoma. The Sooners have won the only two previous matchups with Auburn, which includes a 35-19 win in the 2017 Sugar Bowl.

* The Sooners have met LSU just twice in the 21st century. LSU won all three meetings, which includes a 63-28 win over OU in the 2019 CFP Playoff.

* OU football fanatics will likely remember the Sooners' only matchup with Ole Miss. That came in 2019, when the Rebels defeated the Sooners 27-25 in the Liberty Bowl.

It should be interesting to see the Sooners take on Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in Oxford.

* The Sooners avoid Georgia, the two-time defending champions, in their inaugural SEC season. Texas, however, does not.

* The Sooners have the most familiarity with Missouri. The former Big 12 foes have played each other 96 times, with OU winning 67 of those matchups.

The two teams haven't played since Missouri's last season in the Big 12. The Sooners won that matchup 38-28.