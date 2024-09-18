OU football: Sooners release availability report ahead of Tennessee game

For Tennessee, Jourdan Thomas , John Slaughter and Shamurad Umarov are listed as out. Lance Heard is questionable, while William Wright , Ben Bolton and William Satterwhite are listed as probable.

For the Sooners, the injury report includes a few key names. Nic Anderson , Andrel Anthony , Kendel Dolby and Troy Everett are listed as "probable" to play. Branson Hickman , Jake Taylor and Kade McIntyre are listed as "questionable." Dasan McCullough is listed as doubtful, while Gentry Williams is listed as out.

The SEC released its availability report on Wednesday, which includes injury reports for both Oklahoma and Texas. The conference is requiring teams playing in conference matchups to submit daily reports beginning Wednesday, with the last report releasing 90 minutes before kickoff.

A "probable" designation indicates a player is "likely to play barring any setbacks," according to the conference. A "questionable" designation indicates a player is "uncertain" to play, while a "doubtful" designation means a player is unlikely to play.

Anderson — who has been dealing with nagging injuries since the spring — has not played this season, while Anthony has not played since logging just eight snaps in the season opener against Temple. Their absences have been notable as the Sooners' passing offense has struggled, with Deion Burks accounting for 65% (22 of 34) of the passes caught by wide receivers.

The offensive line would receive a huge boost if Hickman, Taylor or Everett could return against a Tennessee defensive line that's been one of the best in the country through three weeks. Taylor and Hickman have played just 23 and 10 snaps, respectively, this season while Everett has yet to play after suffering a knee injury in the spring.

McCullough has yet to play this season and appears unlikely to play. Kendel Dolby, who did not play against Tulane, is listed as probable and looks on track to play.

The SEC will release availability reports for every team on Thursday and Friday. Penalties for inaccurate or late reports in football will range from fines of $25,000 to $100,000 on a case by case basis, according to the conference.

