OU Softball: Sooners selected as No. 2 seed for NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma is in good position as they officially begin their quest for a fifth straight national title.

The Sooners have earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA Selection Committee announced Sunday on ESPN. Texas A&M was selected as the No. 1 overall seed.

With the Sooners (45-7) earning the No. 2 seed, Love's Field will serve as a host site for both the regional and the super regional tournament, should they advance. This marks the seventh consecutive season the Sooners have been selected as a top-five seed in the NCAA Tournament.

For the Norman Regional, the Sooners will host Boston U, Omaha and California this weekend.

The Sooners will matchup with Boston U (38-17, 14-4 Patriot League) at 5 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN+. The winner of that game will face the winner of Omaha and California on Saturday.

The winner of the Norman Regional will face the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional on May 23-25. No. 15-seed Alabama hosts Belmont, Virginia Tech and Jackson State this weekend.

For the Sooners, Selection Sunday came without much drama. After securing the SEC regular season championship, they were ranked No. 7 in softball's RPI rankings and heavily favored to earn a top-five seed heading into the conference tournament this past week. The Sooners dispatched LSU, 4-1, in the tournament quarterfinals before beating Arkansas, 8-6, in the semifinals. The Sooners trailed the Razorbacks 6-1 before scoring seven unanswered runs, with Gabbie Garcia hitting a three-run home run to walk it off and secure the comeback win.

The Sooners likely had an opportunity to earn the No. 1-overall seed in the NCAA Tournament had they beat Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. However, the game was canceled on Saturday due to inclement weather. Both the Sooners and the Aggies were named tournament co-champions.

The Sooners will now look to earn the program's ninth national championship.

